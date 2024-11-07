Bernie Sanders on why Kamala Harris lost and Donald TRUMPed it: 'American people angry, want change'

After Donald Trump won the US elections 2024, Vermont Senator Bernie Sanders flayed into the Democratic Party for Kamala Harris' shocking loss against the Republican candidate.

Sanders said in a statement that the result shouldn't come as a surprise as the working class abandoned the Democratic Party.

Related Articles

"It should come as no great surprise that a Democratic Party which has abandoned working class people would find that the working class has abandoned them. While the Democratic leadership defends the status quo, the American people are angry and want change. And they're right," the statement read.

It should come as no great surprise that a Democratic Party which has abandoned working class people would find that the working class has abandoned them.



While the Democratic leadership defends the status quo, the American people are angry and want change.



And they’re right. pic.twitter.com/lM2gSJmQFL — Bernie Sanders (@BernieSanders) November 6, 2024

He also said that the party failed to address the concerns of key demographics. "First, it was the white working class, and now it is Latino and Black workers as well."

Bernie Sanders also highlighted the frustration among Americans as they face job uncertainty, income and wealth inequality, and a lack of paid family and medical leave.

The Vermont Senator also opposed the US' funding of Israel's fight against Hamas despite a strong opposition from a majority of the Americans.

Sanders claimed the Israeli government's all-out war against Palestine has "led to the horrific humanitarian disaster of mass malnutrition and the starvation of thousands of children."

He ended his statement with a slew of questions for the Democratic Party, while flagging the political alienation faced by millions of Americans.

"Will the big money interests and well-paid consultants who control the Democratic Party learn any real lessons from this disastrous campaign? Will they understand the pain and political alienation that tens of millions of Americans are experiencing? Do they have any ideas as to how we can take on the increasingly powerful Oligarchy which has so much economic and political power? Probably not."

Donald Trump won the US presidential elections 2024 by securing 295 electoral college votes, 25 votes above the majority mark of 270. Besides Wisconsin, the swing states won by Trump include Pennsylvania, North Carolina and Georgia.

He defeated his opponent Kamala Harris in the tough fight. Harris managed to clinch 226 electoral college, as per The Associated Press. With this, Trump has become the first president to win non-consecutive terms in 132 years.