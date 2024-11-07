US elections: From Apple CEO Tim Cook, OpenAI CEO Sam Altman to Google CEO CEO Sundar Pichai, Big Tech leaders congratulate Donald Trump

Following Donald Trump’s return to the White House as the 47th President of the United States, top leaders from the technology industry have issued statements congratulating him on his victory. Despite previous clashes with Trump, who had openly criticised several of these executives and their companies during his earlier term, tech CEOs are now signalling their intent to cooperate with the incoming administration.

During his campaign, Trump did not shy away from criticising Silicon Valley giants, at one point even suggesting that he might “break up” Google over perceived biases in its search results and hinting at legal action against Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg. However, Trump’s latest win appears to have prompted a wave of optimism across the tech sector, with many executives offering statements that highlight a willingness to engage on issues of innovation, growth, and national competitiveness.

Here’s how some of the industry’s top voices have reacted

Apple CEO Tim Cook

“Congratulations President Trump on your victory! We look forward to engaging with you and your administration to ensure the United States continues to lead in ingenuity, innovation, and creativity.”

Congratulations President Trump on your victory! We look forward to engaging with you and your administration to help make sure the United States continues to lead with and be fueled by ingenuity, innovation, and creativity. — Tim Cook (@tim_cook) November 6, 2024

Meta CEO Mark Zuckerberg

“Congratulations to President Trump on a decisive victory. We have great opportunities ahead as a country. Looking forward to working with you and your administration.”

Google and Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai

“Congratulations to President @realDonaldTrump on his decisive victory. We are in a golden age of American innovation and are committed to working with his administration to help bring the benefits to everyone.”

Congratulations to President @realDonaldTrump on his decisive victory. We are in a golden age of American innovation and are committed to working with his administration to help bring the benefits to everyone. pic.twitter.com/IPX7AJ8VvI — Sundar Pichai (@sundarpichai) November 6, 2024

Amazon Founder Jeff Bezos

“Big congratulations to our 45th and now 47th President on an extraordinary political comeback and decisive victory. No nation has bigger opportunities. Wishing @realDonaldTrump all success in leading and uniting the America we all love.”

Big congratulations to our 45th and now 47th President on an extraordinary political comeback and decisive victory. No nation has bigger opportunities. Wishing @realDonaldTrump all success in leading and uniting the America we all love. — Jeff Bezos (@JeffBezos) November 6, 2024

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy

“Congratulations to President-elect @realDonaldTrump on a hard-fought victory. We look forward to working with you and your administration on issues important to our customers, employees, communities, and country.”

Congratulations to President-elect @realDonaldTrump on a hard-fought victory. We look forward to working with you and your administration on issues important to our customers, employees, communities, and country. November 6, 2024

Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella

“Congratulations President Trump; we’re looking forward to engaging with you and your administration to drive innovation forward and create new growth and opportunity for the United States and the world.”

Congratulations President Trump, we’re looking forward to engaging with you and your administration to drive innovation forward that creates new growth and opportunity for the United States and the world. — Satya Nadella (@satyanadella) November 6, 2024

OpenAI CEO Sam Altman

“Congrats to President Trump. I wish him huge success in the job. It is critically important that the U.S. maintains its lead in developing AI with democratic values.”

congrats to President Trump.



i wish for his huge success in the job. — Sam Altman (@sama) November 6, 2024

Intel CEO Pat Gelsinger

“We congratulate President-Elect Trump and Vice President-Elect Vance on their victory and look forward to working with their administration to advance America’s technology and manufacturing leadership in the world.”

We congratulate President-Elect Trump and Vice President-Elect Vance on their victory and look forward to working with their administration to advance America’s technology and manufacturing leadership in the world. November 6, 2024

Qualcomm CEO Cristiano Amon

“We congratulate President-elect Trump @realDonaldTrump and Vice President-elect Vance @JDVance and look forward to working with the new Administration and Congress to advance priorities that promote resilience, innovation, and competition in America.”