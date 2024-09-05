Donald Trump vs mosquito: Is this the beginning of a new political rivalry?

Donald Trump had an unexpected sparring partner during his Fox News "town hall" chat with Sean Hannity – a mosquito. As the former president launched into a discussion about President Biden’s now-concluded re-election bid, a surprise winged guest made its presence known.

While reflecting on the 2024 race and Democrats wanting Biden out, Trump appeared ready for a serious political take. But as he recounted how “we had a good debate” and Biden was “down like 18 or 19 points,” his speech was interrupted – not by Hannity, but by a pesky mosquito.

Related Articles

In true Trump fashion, he didn't let the moment pass quietly. Swatting at the air around his head, he exclaimed, “I hate mosquitoes! I’m surprised. We don’t like those mosquitoes, running around. We want nothing to do with them. But — and we want nothing to do with bad politicians that hate our country too, if you wanna know the truth.”

The mosquito incident wasn’t Trump’s first run-in with nature’s nuisances. Just weeks ago, a fly made a brief landing on his face during a speech at his Bedminster golf course. Maybe these critters are his new political challengers?

So, while Trump may have been there to talk politics, the mosquito stole the show – proving even the best-laid debates can be derailed by an insect with bad timing.

