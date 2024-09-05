US Elections 2024: Trump promises to let Kamala Harris speak uninterrupted in debate – but will he stay true to his promise?

In an unexpected shift, former President Donald Trump has claimed that he plans to allow his opponent, Vice President Kamala Harris, to speak without interruption during their upcoming presidential debate. Known for his confrontational style, Trump’s announcement has stirred intrigue as the candidates prepare for the high-stakes encounter set for September 10. Speaking during a town hall in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, with Fox News' Sean Hannity, Trump hinted at a new strategy, stating, "I'm going to let her talk."

Trump's declaration is a departure from his usual combative tactics, which he honed during his years as a reality TV star and later on the political stage. "Debates are interesting; you can go in with all the strategy you want, but you have to feel it out," Trump mused, leaving the door open to changing his approach as the debate unfolds. He even invoked boxer Mike Tyson’s famous quote, “Everyone has a plan until you're punched in the face,” suggesting his strategy may still be subject to the dynamics of the moment.

The Debate Drama Begins

The debate, hosted by ABC News, has already become a lightning rod for controversy, with Trump alleging that the network favors Harris. After weeks of negotiation, both campaigns accepted the ground rules outlined by ABC News on Wednesday. Microphone usage, a flashpoint in earlier debates, was settled in favor of muting candidates when it’s not their turn to speak – a format that drew ire from both camps during previous debate preparations.

Trump’s team had initially pushed for this feature, reminiscent of the June debate between him and President Joe Biden, while Harris’s campaign opposed it. Harris’s camp feared the silencing of microphones would shield Trump from direct engagement, a tactic they argued could undermine the debate's integrity. According to a campaign official, Harris's team felt pressured to accept the muted mic format, concerned Trump might skip the debate otherwise.

Trump himself has been coy about participating, with weeks of speculation over whether he would actually face Harris on stage. His last-minute decision to attend has added to the anticipation of what could be their only direct showdown before Election Day.

A Crucial Moment in a Tight Race

The upcoming debate will take place in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, a critical swing state both candidates are courting aggressively. With just two months remaining before the election, the debate represents one of the final opportunities to sway undecided voters. Pennsylvania, with its 19 Electoral College votes, is a major prize in the race, and both campaigns have ramped up their efforts there.

Trump’s recent town hall in Harrisburg marks his second visit to the state in just two weeks, while Harris has made Pennsylvania a central focus of her campaign, returning for her 10th visit this year. Polls show a tight race, with a Bloomberg News/Morning Consult survey from late August indicating Harris had edged ahead of Trump in the state, leading 51% to 47%.

For both Trump and Harris, the debate poses significant risks. Trump, who has faced criticism for personal attacks against Harris based on her gender and race, will need to tread carefully to avoid alienating voters. Harris, on the other hand, faces the challenge of proving her mettle in a live, unscripted setting, with limited experience in such high-pressure moments since becoming the Democratic nominee.

The Stakes are Higher Than Ever

While Trump has built his reputation on dominating debates and overpowering his rivals, this time he may opt for a subtler strategy – though his past unpredictability makes it hard to know what to expect. The Harris camp is preparing for anything, aware that the debate could be a defining moment in the final stretch of a close and contentious race.

With both sides preparing for the possibility of additional debates, Trump has floated the idea of a second forum hosted by Fox News. However, Harris’s campaign has declined to participate in any debate on that network, leaving the ABC event as the main battleground for now.

As the stage is set for what could be a fiery face-off, the only certainty is that the stakes couldn’t be higher.