US Elections 2024: Kamala Harris' headphone move to dodge reporters sparks online buzz, criticism pours in

Vice President and the Democratic candidate for the US presidency, Kamala Harris avoided engaging with reporters on Monday as she boarded Air Force Two, a move that drew significant attention and criticism.

As reported by various news outlets, Harris was seen holding her cellphone and wearing headphones in order to sidestep questions from the press. However, the Vice President gave a brief, somewhat awkward salute before shaking hands with a service member and ascending the steps of her jet, all while keeping a hand pressed to her ear, as if deeply engaged in a conversation.

Harris, 59, offered a quick wave to the gathered reporters before adjusting her headphones and raising her phone to her left ear once more.

The scene quickly became the subject of online commentary, with some suggesting that her actions were an attempt to avoid the media.

NBC News White House correspondent Mike Memoli remarked on X, formerly known as Twitter, that Harris seemed to have mastered the classic "Can’t talk, on a call" maneuver. However, others pointed out flaws in her execution. Former Trump 2020 campaign communications director Tim Murtagh noted that the headphones were not plugged in, undermining the illusion. "This destroys the illusion and tells everyone you’re full of it… again," Murtagh commented.

Criticism extended beyond technical details. Former Utah GOP Congressman Jason Chaffetz and other conservative commentators labeled Harris’s actions as insincere. Some online critics went further, suggesting that Harris’s behavior was indicative of what a potential Harris presidency might entail—limited transparency and minimal press interaction.

Harris, of late, has come under a lot of fire for failing to address the issue about the recent execution of Israeli hostages by Hamas, including American citizen Hersh Goldberg-Polin, despite having released a statement over the weekend expressing her concern. "As Vice President, I have no higher priority than the safety of American citizens, wherever they are in the world," Harris stated on Saturday, affirming her and President Biden’s commitment to securing the release of all hostages held in Gaza.