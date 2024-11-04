Assassination attempt to Elon Musk's influence: Key factors that may work in Donald Trump's favour in US Presidential election

As the 2024 US presidential election approaches, former President Donald Trump finds himself in a position that could favor his campaign despite the controversies surrounding him.

In the past six months, the US election race has been quite unpredictable. President Biden stepped aside and endorsed Kamala Harris as his successor, which initially seemed to boost her popularity in the polls. However, her connection with voters didn't last long.

A major turning point occurred when there was an assassination attempt on Donald Trump. This event energized his supporters and shifted public opinion in his favor, painting him as a strong leader targeted by what some call the "deep state."

On the other hand, Kamala Harris faced challenges in creating a clear and convincing message for her campaign. She struggled to effectively respond to Trump’s firm positions on key issues like immigration, which left her campaign exposed and at a disadvantage.

Here are five key factors that may work in Trump's favor on election eve.

1. Firm stance on illegal immigration

Since his first term as US President, Trump has been a strong supporter of "Make in America" policies and has consistently opposed illegal immigration. His 2016 campaign focused on the idea that immigrants were taking jobs away from Americans. During his presidency, he began building a wall along the Mexican border, increased deportations of undocumented immigrants, and imposed stricter rules for legal immigration, making it more difficult for people to enter the country.

As he campaigns for the upcoming election, Trump continues to emphasize his tough stance on immigration. He has criticized President Biden for not effectively handling the crisis at the southern border and has targeted Kamala Harris, calling her the "border czar" and blaming her for the issues there. In a contentious debate, Trump even made a false claim that illegal immigrants in Ohio were attacking pets and harming locals.

2. Anti-incumbency becomes a key factor

Joe Biden's last year in office has been marked by two significant wars, which have drawn criticism for his inability to resolve them. As the US and its allies continue to support Ukraine in its fight against Russia, concerns are growing about rising inflation. At the same time, Israel has ignored US requests for a ceasefire in Gaza, leading to increased military actions in the Middle East, including against Lebanon and Iran.

Donald Trump has taken advantage of this dissatisfaction by calling US aid to Ukraine illegal during his rallies, promising to stop it if he is elected. Many voters see him as a strong leader who could effectively address the conflicts in Ukraine and the Middle East while also tackling inflation.

In a recent poll, 53% of voters said they believe Trump is more capable of keeping the US safe from foreign threats.

3. Elon Musk setting narratives

In the past six months, Elon Musk has emerged as a significant supporter of Donald Trump. The world's richest man has invested over $119 million into Trump's campaign group, America PAC, and has actively campaigned in key areas like Pennsylvania, where he attended college. Musk's platform, X, has become a major outlet for pro-Trump messages, with many tweets and narratives promoting Trump going viral every day. Additionally, several right-wing voices that were previously banned have returned to the platform, where Musk has allowed them to spread misleading information about Kamala Harris under the guise of free speech.

4. Allies playing a pivotal role

MAGA supporters have labeled Kamala Harris as a weak candidate, pointing to her struggles with tough TV interviews and governance issues. In contrast, Trump's team is portrayed as strong and capable, suggesting that voting for Trump means supporting influential figures like Elon Musk, JD Vance, Robert Kennedy Jr., and Vivek Ramaswamy. This message paints Trump's potential cabinet as a group of powerful and assertive leaders, enhancing his campaign's image of decisive leadership and effective policymaking.

5. Trump's legal freeze

Former President Donald Trump is currently dealing with four criminal cases, and Election Day could have a significant impact on his legal situation. If he wins the election, it could delay or even eliminate his legal troubles for at least four years. However, if he loses, he may face sentencing and trials soon after.

If Trump were not running for president, his legal issues would become more urgent. He is scheduled for sentencing on felony charges related to hush money payments, and he has upcoming trials regarding his efforts to overturn the 2020 election results. Additionally, a case about mishandling classified documents, which was previously dismissed, could be reinstated if there is an appeal.