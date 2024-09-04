scorecardresearch
US News
US Elections 2024: Trump’s new book soars to top of Amazon charts, showcases his presidency

In a promotional push on Truth Social, Trump urged followers to grab their copy, stating, “My new book comes out TODAY! Have you gotten your copy?"

Donald Trump’s latest release, Save America, hit the shelves on Tuesday, September 3, and has swiftly claimed the top spot in Amazon’s ‘Presidents & Heads of State Biographies’ category and ranks 13th overall. Priced at $92.06—a 7% discount from its original $99 list price—the book is currently available exclusively in hardcover through Winning Team Publishing.

In a promotional push on Truth Social, Trump urged followers to grab their copy, stating, “My new book comes out TODAY! Have you gotten your copy? I hand-selected every photo, from my time in the White House to our current third campaign for President of the United States. A MUST HAVE on U.S. History, especially for America First Patriots.”

Save America is a visual and narrative chronicle of Trump’s presidency and his campaigns, featuring a striking cover image of him at a Pennsylvania rally following an assassination attempt, captured by Associated Press photographer Peter.

The book includes an array of photographs and personal reflections from Trump’s tenure, showcasing encounters with figures such as Tiger Woods, Angela Merkel, and Kim Jong Un. It also offers Trump’s critiques of notable figures like Mark Zuckerberg and defends his controversial 2018 summit with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Helsinki.

According to Amazon, the book provides “an unparalleled look into his four years as the 45th President of the United States, and a vision for his next term!” Save America highlights key moments from Trump’s administration, including historic summits, candid White House scenes, and his major achievements in trade, tax policy, international diplomacy, and border security.

Published on: Sep 04, 2024, 7:05 PM IST
