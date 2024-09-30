US Elections: Donald Trump comes down heavily on Kamala Harris, Biden over Hurricane Helene response

Former President Donald Trump is leveraging the devastation caused by Hurricane Helene to sharply criticise Vice President Kamala Harris and the Biden administration, just weeks before the November election. With nearly 100 people confirmed dead and thousands without power across Florida, Georgia, and North Carolina, Trump seized the moment to accuse Harris of neglecting storm-hit communities in favor of attending fundraising events.

Trump, campaigning for the Republican presidential nomination, questioned why Harris, 59, was focusing on political gatherings instead of hurricane relief efforts. Speaking at a rally in Erie, Pennsylvania, Trump asserted that Harris "should be down in the areas hit by the storm." He also criticised President Joe Biden for allegedly "sleeping" at his Delaware beach house as the disaster unfolded.

Trump plans to visit storm-stricken Georgia on Monday to receive a briefing, distribute relief supplies, and speak with reporters. His criticism of Harris’ absence has become a focal point of his campaign as he rallies support for his presidential bid.

Meanwhile, Harris responded to the storm during a rally in Las Vegas, acknowledging the widespread devastation across Florida, Georgia, and the Carolinas. "Our thoughts and prayers are with those impacted by the hurricane," she said, while reaffirming her commitment to long-term recovery efforts.

Biden, who bowed out of the presidential race in July, and Harris have both approved federal disaster declarations for the affected states, ensuring financial support for recovery. In a statement, Biden called the recovery process “a long road” but vowed that “we will be with you every step of the way.”

Nevertheless, Trump ramped up his attacks on Harris through his social media platform, Truth Social, accusing her of prioritising political events in California over crisis management. "Why is Kamala fundraising when so much of the country is underwater?" Trump posted, continuing his campaign's narrative that the administration is out of touch with the suffering caused by the storm.

Florida Senator Rick Scott echoed Trump’s critique, condemning Harris for her absence from storm-hit areas. Similarly, Minnesota Governor Tim Walz expressed sorrow over the damage, posting on social media, "My heart breaks for the victims of this tragedy."

As Trump presses his attacks, the storm response is becoming a pivotal issue in the final stretch of the presidential race, highlighting sharp contrasts in leadership and priorities between the two camps.



