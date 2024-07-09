US Forced Labour scam: 4 of India-origin arrested in Texas under human-trafficking charges

Four people of Indian origin were arrested in the US state of Texas after being charged in a human trafficking case on July 8. The four individuals, Chandan Dasireddy, Santhosh Katkoori, Dwaraka Gunda, and Anil Male, who were within the age group of 24-38, were arrested by the Princeton Police. These people were running a forced labour programme in Princeton's Colin County, Fox 4 News reported.

The arrest follows the incident where the Police found about 15 women in Princeton allegedly living and sleeping in one room. The Princeton Police disclosed that they had received a tip that a house on Ginsburg Lane in Colin County was possibly carrying out human trafficking activities. The police received the information from a pest control department in March post which they started the investigation.

As per a Fox4 News article, the pest control department was called to the residence in March. Upon inspection, the inspector discovered approximately 15 women sleeping on the floor in each room, accompanied by numerous suitcases. Allegedly, the house lacked furniture but contained computer electronics and blankets, indicative of potential human trafficking activities.

Authorities revealed that the rescued women claimed they were coerced into working for various shell companies linked to Katkoori and his wife, Dwaraka Gunda, NBC5 reported. Further investigations by the Princeton police unveiled that multiple individuals, both male and female, were victims of forced labour and served as programmers for these shell enterprises.

The authorities expanded their probe to other locations in Princeton, Melissa, and McKinney. Subsequent searches led to the confiscation of items such as laptops and phones from these additional sites.