US revokes visas of Palestinian President and 80 other officials ahead of UN meetings

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has revoked the visas of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and 80 other officials ahead of next month’s annual high-level meeting of the UN General Assembly, where Palestinians have traditionally been represented, according to Associated Press. A State Department official, speaking on condition of anonymity, confirmed Friday that Abbas and other Palestinian Authority officials were affected.

The move comes as the latest step in a series of visa restrictions targeting Palestinians under the Trump administration, coinciding with the Israeli military declaring Gaza’s largest city a combat zone. The State Department also suspended a program that allowed injured Palestinian children from Gaza to receive medical treatment in the U.S., following criticism on social media by some conservative voices.

In a statement, the department said Rubio had also ordered some new visa applications from Palestinian officials, including those linked to the Palestine Liberation Organization, be denied.

“It is in our national security interests to hold the PLO and PA accountable for not complying with their commitments, and for undermining the prospects for peace,” the statement said. It added that to be considered partners for peace, the groups “must consistently repudiate terrorism, and end incitement to terrorism in education, as required by US law and as promised by the PLO.”

The State Department did not provide details on the total number of visas revoked or applications denied.

The Palestinian Authority condemned the visa withdrawals, calling them a violation of U.S. commitments as the host country of the United Nations. The presidency said it “expressed its deep regret and astonishment” at the decision, which it argued “contravenes international law and the Headquarters Agreement, especially since the State of Palestine is an observer member of the United Nations.”

UN spokesperson Stephane Dujarric said the organization would seek clarification from the State Department. “We obviously hope that this will be resolved,” he said. “It is important that all member states, permanent observers be able to be represented.”

The State Department confirmed that representatives assigned to the Palestinian Authority mission at the United Nations would receive waivers under the U.S. host country agreement, allowing them to continue operations in New York.

Palestinian Ambassador to the UN Riyad Mansour told reporters that Abbas planned to lead the delegation to the U.N. meetings and address the General Assembly, as he has in previous years. Abbas was also expected to attend a high-level meeting co-chaired by France and Saudi Arabia on Sept. 22, focusing on a two-state solution that envisions Israel and an independent Palestine living side by side.