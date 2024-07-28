Who will be the next US President? This astrologer, who accurately forecast Biden exit, unveils the next winner

An astrologer, who accurately predicted the exact day Joe Biden would end his re-election campaign, has now identified the probable winner in the US Presidential Elections 2024.

Known as the “internet’s most notorious astrologer”, Amy Tripp suggests that Donald Trump could be the next President, according to a New York Post report. She claims that Trump is currently at the peak of his professional success and might experience more “crazy events” ahead, especially since he was recently targeted in an assassination attempt. Tripp explains that Uranus on his mid-heaven indicates unpredictability in his career and goals.

Tripp (40) gained viral attention for her prediction that 81-year-old Joe Biden would end his presidential campaign. She posted on X (formerly Twitter) on July 11, stating that Biden would step down during the Capricorn Full Moon at 29 degrees Capricorn, which symbolises an ending. When asked for the exact date, she replied, “July 21”, aligning with the full moon.

Tripp had also predicted that Kamala Harris would run for President in 2024, citing Biden’s age as a factor. She believes Harris will win the nomination because she is undergoing her second Saturn return, a period often associated with professional advancement and gaining authority.

Additionally, Tripp forecasts that Biden might face more health issues soon, with Pluto affecting his sun sign, potentially leading to a health crisis or continued decline.

She also warns of potential political unrest in the US in August, coinciding with the Democratic National Convention starting on August 19.

Recent surveys show that Kamala Harris, likely to replace Joe Biden as the Democratic contender for the November 5 presidential election, is narrowing the gap with Donald Trump. Support for Harris has grown within her party and among non-white voters.

According to the latest Wall Street Journal survey, in a two-person race, Harris and Trump are nearly tied at 49 percent to 47 percent, within a margin of error of plus or minus 3.1 percentage points.