Tata Steel, JSW Steel shares approach record high; buy, sell or hold ?

Shares of metal and mining majors Tata Steel and JSW Steel have approached their record highs as the stock market appears to be in a recovery mode on hopes of a peaceful resolution between US and Iran. Q4 earnings expectations, rising demand from infrastructure and EV sectors, supply deficit fears due to Middle East geopolitical tensions and a recovery in commodity prices have kept investor sentiment positive around the metal stocks.

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Both companies Tata Steel and JSW Steel are likely to account for the impact of Middle East conflict, consumption outlook and issue next year’s guidance in their Q4 earnings.

Tata Steel share price targets

HSBC has a buy call on Tata Steel with a price target of Rs 250. Macquarie has an outperform call on Tata Steel and has raised its target price to Rs 241 from Rs 222

Centrum Broking has termed Tata Steel as its top pick with a price target of Rs 218.

Brokerage Systematix is bullish on the Tata Group stock with a buy call with a target price of Rs 230.

Tata Steel shares closed at Rs 211 in the previous session. The metal stock has gained 8% in two weeks. The stock hit a record high of Rs 216.50 on February 25, 2026. The metal stock has gained 16.39% this year.

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Tata Steel Technicals

In terms of technicals, the Tata Group stock trades higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages indicating that the stock is in a bullish zone. The relative strength index (RSI) of Tata Steel stood at 64.3 signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.

JSW Steel share price targets

Macquarie has an outperform call on JSW Steel stock and raised its target price to Rs 1353 from Rs 1319. Centrum Broking has a price target of Rs 1294 on the metal stock.

Brokerage Systematix has a hold call on JSW Steel stock with a target price of Rs 1162.

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JSW Steel shares closed at Rs 1274.85, rising 2.82% in the previous session. The metal stock has gained 12.44% in two weeks. The stock hit a record high of Rs 1284.55 on February 25, 2026. JSW Steel stock has risen 9% this year.

JSW Steel stock technicals

In terms of techincals, the metal stock trades higher than the 5 day, 10 day, 20 day, 30 day, 50 day, 100 day, 150 day and 200 day moving averages indicating that the stock is in a bullish zone. The relative strength index (RSI) of JSW Steel stood at 65.4 signaling it's trading neither in the overbought nor in the oversold zone.