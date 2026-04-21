Vedanta shares in focus today as demerger record date announced

Vedanta demerger: Vedanta Ltd, which is anticipated to see a strong growth in profitability and margin expansion in the March quarter, is in focus on Tuesday morning after the Anil Agarwal-led company fixed May 1, as the record date for the demerger of its businesses into five separate companies.

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Under the restructuring plan, Vedanta will demerge its operations into four newly independent entities, including Vedanta Aluminium Metal, Vedanta Iron and Steel, Talwandi Sabo Power and Malco Energy. Talwandi Sabo Power Limited and Malco Energy Limited will be rebranded to Vedanta Power and Vedanta Oil and Gas respectively, to reflect their sectoral focus.

To recall, the NCLT in December 2025 approved the company’s proposed demerger plan. Vedanta had earlier announced a restructuring of its business by moving to a pure-play model. The demerger proposal had received support from over 99.5 per cent of shareholders and creditors.

Vedanta demerger: Unlocking value

The demerger is seen simplifying Vedanta’s corporate structure with sector focussed independent businesses and provide opportunities to global investors, including sovereign wealth funds, retail investors and strategic investors, with direct investment opportunities in dedicated pure-play companies. It may provide a platform for individual units to pursue strategic agendas more freely and better align with customers, investment cycles and end markets, a Vedanta press release read.

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Vedanta Ltd is majority-owned by London-headquartered Vedanta Resources Ltd. Its Indian zinc business is largely housed under Hindustan Zinc Ltd, in which Vedanta held nearly 62 per cent. Other key holdings included a 51 per cent stake in Bharat Aluminium Company, 95.5 per cent in ESL Steel and 100 per cent ownership of Zinc International.

The demerger is seen allowing sharper operational focus and agility, helping the demerged businesses align more closely with their respective market cycles, customer requirements and investment needs.

"It will also enhance the visibility of individual business performance, making it easier for markets to appropriately value each vertical, thereby unlocking embedded value," Vedanta said in a release.

Vedanta share price, Q4 expectations

In the past one month, the scrip has climbed 19 per cent. Analysts noted that aluminum prices continue to trend upwards in 2026, despite the recent de-escalation of war in the West Asia. Supply disruptions led by attacks on aluminum plants of EGA, Alba and blockage of the Strait of Hormuz (SoH) are outweighing risks of demand destruction, aiding stocks like Vedanta.

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For Vedanta, Nuvama expected adjusted net profit to surge 120.60 per cent year-on-year (YoY) to Rs 8,108 crore on a 20.2 per cent YoY rise in sales to Rs 48,624 crore.

Vedanta demerger scheme details

As per the approved scheme, shareholders holding Vedanta shares as of the record date will be entitled to receive one share of each of the newly formed companies for every one share held in Vedanta, implying a 1:1 ratio.

Vedanta also announced that Talwandi Sabo Power and Malco Energy will be renamed Vedanta Power and Vedanta Oil and Gas, respectively.

Additionally, Vedanta approved the transfer of its shareholding in Bharat Aluminium Company (Balco) to Vedanta Aluminium. Non-convertible debentures linked to the aluminium undertaking will also be transferred to Vedanta Aluminium Metal on the record date, the company said.

The announcement came after market hours on Monday. Earlier in the session, Vedanta shares ended 2.15 per cent lower at Rs 770.65. At this level, the stock has gained 62.60 per cent over the past six months.