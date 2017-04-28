Baahubali 2: The Conclusion opens to a grand release; fans stand in queues, SS Rajamouli's film set to break box office records

The much-anticipated S.S. Rajamouli's movie Baahubali 2: The Conclusion which released worldwide today have garnered endless praise and love not only from the fans but from the entire film industry. We have all witnessed the crazy obsession surrounding the film since the trailer was released. People have been waiting since last two years to find out the answer to the most infamous question of the year- Why Katappa killed Baahubali ?



Today, people were seen standing in long and endless queues for hours to purchase movie tickets. There have been constant posts on Facebook and tweets from the fans praising the movie. People are amazed and satisfied with the delivery of the movie for which they have waited long. The film got an exceptional reception at the box-office and reportedly after the first day first show the movie got a standing ovation and a huge round of applause.



According to the movie reviews by several media platforms, the film is much more grandeur than its prequel with incredible visual effects, high voltage drama, strong plot and some mind-blowing fighting sequences. It seems that Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is all set to break box-office records set by its own prequel in 2015 where it collected Rs 650 crore. Baahubali 2 can be a game changer for the Indian film industry.

Online movie ticketing site Bookmyshow, on Thursday announced that Baahubali 2 broke the record of Amir Khan Starrer Dangal to become the fastest online pre-booking of tickets. Bookmyshow is offering a discount of up to Rs 125 upon using the promo code BMS125 on the purchase of two tickets, while Paytm users can avail flat Rs 100 cashback on a minimum booking of two tickets on using the promo code BAAHUBALI.



Ashish Saksena, COO-Cinemas, BookMyShow said, "BookMyShow is experiencing an unprecedented advance booking for Baahubali 2. We have already sold over 1 million tickets across languages, even when the bookings have been live for just over a day. Though Baahubali 2 is largely perceived to be loved by South Indian audience, the response from Hindi speaking markets has been highly encouraging as well. Once all the cinemas in South come out with their schedules for the film, we expect the online ticket sales for Baahubali 2 to surge at an increasingly fast pace."

House-full

According to reports, the screens that offered advance booking via online sites have sold almost all the tickets for the first three days.

'Baahubali: The Conclusion' has already broke several records and one among them is its collections from the USA in the form of pre-booking. The amount that is collected from the entire US, for the first day of shows stood out to be Rs 19 crore in approx, which is a whopping $ 3 million. The movie is sure going to make it big at international level-both before and after its release. Taran Adarsh, film critic and film trade analyst tweeted-

Reports pouring in from across the country: #Baahubali2 is a GAME CHANGER... Sea of people outside theatres... House Full boards are back! - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 28, 2017

And the typhoon strikes BO... East. West. North. South... It's #Baahubali2 mania... Will set new benchmarks... HISTORIC START! - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 28, 2017

S.S. Rajamouli proves he's a master storyteller, the Big Boss... #Baahubali2 is sure to vanquish previous BO records and set new ones! - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) April 28, 2017

The magnum opus released in about 9,000 screens worldwide. India alone has 6,500 screens, while 1,100 screens have been allotted for the film in the US. The film released in 1,400 screens in other parts of the world. Today it released in three languages, including Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. Filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions is presenting the Hindi version of the film.

Box office records set to break

The trade analysts have predicted that the movie will outdo its prequel Bahubali - The Beginning and rake in around Rs 1,000 crore at the box-office. In the last two years, no film was made in India that could challenge the opening day record created by SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Beginning. The movie went on to become the highest grossing Indian film ever by earning an unthinkable sum of over Rs 650 crore. In 2015, Baahubali 1 released on 4000 screens across the country and reportedly raked in Rs 50 crore on its opening day itself. According to reports, the opening day worldwide collection of Baahubali 1 was pegged at more than Rs 60 crore.

Baahubali: The Conclusion is believed to have already earned Rs 500 crore via satellite and theatrical rights even before it got released. The satellite rights of the Hindi version of Bahubali 2 is bought by the Television channel Sony TV for Rs 51 crore, which is the highest amount paid for a dubbed film so far. It is also the highest price the channel has paid for a regional film for television screening. It seems like Baahubali 2 is all set to open a new chapter in the Indian film industry.

Baahubali hysteria

Well just to give you another classic example of India's crazy obsession with the film, there are these really funny leave applications that people are sending to their bosses and teachers in order to get an off to watch Baahubali 2.

Sorry for asking the leave a day before the Pre-Final Exam!

But it's baahubaLi!#Baahubali2#2DaysForBaahubali2pic.twitter.com/SgkS2iP5jA - Karunakar Bonagiri (@Karunbonagiri) April 26, 2017

HAHAHA!!! #WKKB Leave ..ðð

Be Ready Software & Private Companies to recieve Massive Leave Applications from ur Employess. #Baahubali2Mania ð pic.twitter.com/fv6CZVVr6H - World Baahubali Fans (@Baahubali2017) April 26, 2017

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion reviews given by the celebs-

Just had the privilege of watching #baahubali2. Right now speechless and not sure what to say. I won't say all the best for the release..... - Akhil Akkineni (@AkhilAkkineni8) April 27, 2017

The whole cast and crew. PRABHAS and RANA for dedicating 5 years of hard work dedication and passion to a film n turning it in to #Bahubali - Akhil Akkineni (@AkhilAkkineni8) April 27, 2017

At loss for words @BaahubaliMovie You made us proud! ðâ¤ï¸

Mind-Blown! ðð¼ðð¼ðð¼ - Nivetha Thomas (@i_nivethathomas) April 28, 2017

#Baahubali2 is Indian Cinema's finest canvas. @ssrajamouli has taken not just Telugu Cinema, but Indian Cinema to a whole new level.Hats off - Jr NTR (@tarak9999) April 28, 2017

Kudos to Prabhas, @RanaDaggubati , Anushka and @meramyakrishnan for supporting @ssrajamouli 's vision with brilliant performances - Jr NTR (@tarak9999) April 28, 2017

More than "Why Kattappa Killed Baahubali", we should ask "How did @ssrajamouli make #Baahubali2 "? Outstanding film that makes us proud - Kalyanram Nandamuri (@NANDAMURIKALYAN) April 28, 2017

Prabhas was fantastic in the title role. Ably supported by @RanaDaggubati , Anushka, Ramya Krishna garu, Sathya Raj and Nasser garu. - Kalyanram Nandamuri (@NANDAMURIKALYAN) April 28, 2017

Prabhas is at the very top of his game in #Baahubali2 ... What a frame, what a deep baritone! Saaho Baahubali Saaho - Mahesh S Koneru (@smkoneru) April 27, 2017

#Baahubali2: Overall, a terrific team effort that'll be remembered for centuries. Without second thoughts, go watch this epic finale. Worth. - Sidhu (@sidhuwrites) April 27, 2017

Still couldn't believe what I just saw @ssrajamouli Devudu Sami nuvvu. #Prabhas in this movie is outstanding.Loved it.#Baahubali2,take a bow - Vinod Varma (@avgkvarma) April 27, 2017

#Baahubali2: Prabhas has lived in the role of Baahubali. A brilliant act. Rana is terrific. Anushka and Nasser also score big points. - Jalapathy Gudelli (@JalapathyG) April 27, 2017

#Baahubali2 is bigger than a Bockbuster... superb emotional n goosebumps hats off to @ssrajamouli garu.. congrats whole teamððððððªð - Gopichand Malineni (@megopichand) April 27, 2017

.@ssrajamouli Needs to be viewed in IMAX. Never a dull moment, no gimmicks! Seamless screenplay. Honest filmmaking. #baahubali2#Baahubali2Mania - selvin paul (@SelvinPaul07) April 27, 2017

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion reviews given by the fans-The film stars Prabhas, Sathyaraj, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty and Ramya Krishnan in pivotal roles.