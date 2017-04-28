Baahubali 2: The Conclusion opens to a grand release; fans stand in queues, SS Rajamouli's film set to break box office records

The much-anticipated S.S. Rajamouli's movie Baahubali 2: The Conclusion which released worldwide today have garnered endless praise and love not only from the fans but from the entire film industry. We have all witnessed the crazy obsession surrounding the film since the trailer was released. People have been waiting since last two years to find out the answer to the most infamous question of the year- Why Katappa killed Baahubali ?
Today, people were seen standing in long and endless queues for hours to purchase movie tickets. There have been constant posts on Facebook and tweets from the fans praising the movie. People are amazed and satisfied with the delivery of the movie for which they have waited long. The film got an exceptional reception at the box-office and reportedly after the first day first show the movie got a standing ovation and a huge round of applause.
ALSO READ: Box office business: 5 films that entered the 100 crore club in 2016
According to the movie reviews by several media platforms, the film is much more grandeur than its prequel with incredible visual effects, high voltage drama, strong plot and some mind-blowing fighting sequences. It seems that Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is all set to break box-office records set by its own prequel in 2015 where it collected Rs 650 crore. Baahubali 2 can be a game changer for the Indian film industry.
ALSO READ: Bookmyshow, Paytm offer discounts on Baahubali 2 tickets: Here's how you can avail it
Online movie ticketing site Bookmyshow, on Thursday announced that Baahubali 2 broke the record of Amir Khan Starrer Dangal to become the fastest online pre-booking of tickets. Bookmyshow is offering a discount of up to Rs 125 upon using the promo code BMS125 on the purchase of two tickets, while Paytm users can avail flat Rs 100 cashback on a minimum booking of two tickets on using the promo code BAAHUBALI.
ALSO READ: Baahubali 2: Why Katappa killed Baahubali, mystery unfolds today
Ashish Saksena, COO-Cinemas, BookMyShow said, "BookMyShow is experiencing an unprecedented advance booking for Baahubali 2. We have already sold over 1 million tickets across languages, even when the bookings have been live for just over a day. Though Baahubali 2 is largely perceived to be loved by South Indian audience, the response from Hindi speaking markets has been highly encouraging as well. Once all the cinemas in South come out with their schedules for the film, we expect the online ticket sales for Baahubali 2 to surge at an increasingly fast pace."
House-full
According to reports, the screens that offered advance booking via online sites have sold almost all the tickets for the first three days.
'Baahubali: The Conclusion' has already broke several records and one among them is its collections from the USA in the form of pre-booking. The amount that is collected from the entire US, for the first day of shows stood out to be Rs 19 crore in approx, which is a whopping $ 3 million. The movie is sure going to make it big at international level-both before and after its release. Taran Adarsh, film critic and film trade analyst tweeted-
The magnum opus released in about 9,000 screens worldwide. India alone has 6,500 screens, while 1,100 screens have been allotted for the film in the US. The film released in 1,400 screens in other parts of the world. Today it released in three languages, including Telugu, Tamil and Hindi. Filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions is presenting the Hindi version of the film.
Box office records set to break
The trade analysts have predicted that the movie will outdo its prequel Bahubali - The Beginning and rake in around Rs 1,000 crore at the box-office. In the last two years, no film was made in India that could challenge the opening day record created by SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Beginning. The movie went on to become the highest grossing Indian film ever by earning an unthinkable sum of over Rs 650 crore. In 2015, Baahubali 1 released on 4000 screens across the country and reportedly raked in Rs 50 crore on its opening day itself. According to reports, the opening day worldwide collection of Baahubali 1 was pegged at more than Rs 60 crore.
Baahubali: The Conclusion is believed to have already earned Rs 500 crore via satellite and theatrical rights even before it got released. The satellite rights of the Hindi version of Bahubali 2 is bought by the Television channel Sony TV for Rs 51 crore, which is the highest amount paid for a dubbed film so far. It is also the highest price the channel has paid for a regional film for television screening. It seems like Baahubali 2 is all set to open a new chapter in the Indian film industry.
Baahubali hysteria
Well just to give you another classic example of India's crazy obsession with the film, there are these really funny leave applications that people are sending to their bosses and teachers in order to get an off to watch Baahubali 2.
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion reviews given by the celebs-
Baahubali 2: The Conclusion reviews given by the fans- The film stars Prabhas, Sathyaraj, Rana Daggubati, Tamannaah Bhatia, Anushka Shetty and Ramya Krishnan in pivotal roles.