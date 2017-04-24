Flipkart's Apple Days Sale: Rs 20,000 discount on iPhone 7, iPhone 6S priced at Rs 39,999 and other offers

Apple users who have been planning to upgrade to iPhone 7 or those who are interested in buying an iPhone could avail big discounts on the smartphone and other products during Flipkart's three-day Apple Days Sale.

The online marketplace is back with the scheme which offers discounts in a variety of Apple products - iPhone, MacBook Pro, Apple Watch, and other Apple devices. The most attractive deal in the three-day sale (24, 25,26 March) seems to be a flat Rs 20,000 discount on iPhone 7 256GB variant. Buyers can purchase the iPhone 7 in Silver, Black, Jet Black, Gold and Rose Gold for Rs 59,999 in the Apple Days Sale.

There's also further discount of upto Rs 19,000 that buyers can avail on exchange of an old phone in making the purchase. The offer could draw a lot of iPhone6 and iPhone6s users who have been waiting for prices to drop to make an upgrade.

ALSO READ:Flipkart toughens return policy; no refund on computer, camera, mobile accessories





There are also discounts on iPhone 6, iPhone 6S, iPhone 5S and iPhone SE. Aftera flat discount of Rs 26,010 iPhone 6 (Space Grey,16 GB) is priced at Rs 26,010. There's a flat discount of Rs 8,000 on iPhone 6s and is now available at Rs 39,999. iPhone 5s is available for Rs 17,499 with a flat discount of Rs 2,501.There's a flat Rs 6,000 discount on iPhone SE (16 GB) and is available for Rs 20,999.

There are good discounts on other Apple devices as well. After a discount, the Apple MacBook Air is available at Rs. 54,990 with the Axis Bank Buzz Credit Card offer applicable. There's a 10 percent additional discount of up to Rs. 1,500 on other debit and credit cards. There are discounts of upto 35 percent on Apple Watch smartwatches with the starting price at Rs 18, 900.