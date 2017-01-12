Meet N Chandrasekaran: The new lord of Bombay House

Tata Sons on Thursday named TCS chief N Chandrasekaran as its new chairman.

The news came as Tata Consultancy Services, India's biggest software services company, reported its results on Thursday. TCS head N Chandrasekaran was rumoured to be one of the leading contenders to replace Mistry. Here's what you need to know about the new Lord of Bombay House.

