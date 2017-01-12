Meet N Chandrasekaran: The new lord of Bombay House

BT Online
Last Updated: January 12, 2017 | 19:50 IST
Tata Sons on Thursday named TCS chief N Chandrasekaran as its new chairman.
The news came as Tata Consultancy Services, India's biggest software services company, reported its results on Thursday. TCS head N Chandrasekaran was rumoured to be one of the leading contenders to replace Mistry. Here's what you need to know about the new Lord of Bombay House.
- Chandrasekaran popularly known as Chandra was born in 1963 in an agricultural family and had five siblings. His father, Srinivasan Natarajan, was a lawyer by profession but also managed the family farm that grew bananas, rice and sugarcane. Even Chandra tried farming for six months before realising it was not his cup of tea.
- He studied in a Tamil-medium government school and switched to English-medium for the senior secondary exams. He graduated from the Coimbatore Institute of Technology with a degree in applied sciences and completed his postgraduate degree in computer applications from Regional Engineering College, Tiruchirappalli. Chandra is an avid photographer, and a passionate long-distance marathon runner.
- Chandra joined TCS in 1987 after completing his postgraduate degree in computer applications. He lives in Mumbai, with his wife Lalitha and son Pranav. The TCS CEO has served as the Chairperson of the IT Industry Governors' at the WEF, Davos in 2015-16.
- Chandra has played an active role in the Indo - US and India-UK CEO Forums and is also part of India's business taskforces for Australia, Brazil, Canada, China, Japan and Malaysia. He was the chairman of NASSCOM, the apex trade body for IT services firms in India in 2012-13 and is a member of its governing Executive Council.
- Chandra was given "Business Leader award" at the ET Awards for Corporate Excellence 2016. The TCS chief was also awarded Qimpro Platinum Standard Award 2015 (Business) and Business Today's Best CEO 2015 (IT & ITEs). He was announced as the 'Best CEO' for the fifth consecutive year by the Institutional Investor's 2015 Annual All-Asia Executive Team rankings. During 2014, CNBC TV 18 declared him as one of 'Indian Business Icons'. Chandra was presented with the "Best CEO for 2014" by Business Today for the second consecutive year. He has also been given the Medal of the City of Amsterdam - Frans Banninck Coqc - in recognition of his endeavor to promote trade and economic relations between Amsterdam and India.