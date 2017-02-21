Reliance Jio Prime Membership: All you need to know

BT Online
Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced the launch of Prime Membership for existing Jio customers and revealed tariff plans while addressing a press conference today.
- All Jio members can enroll prime membership for a one time fee of Rs 99
- Jio Prime Members can get this tremendous value at an introductory price of only Rs 303/month, effectively just Rs 10/day
- Enrollment for Prime membership will start from March 1 to March 31.
- Jio prime members can continue to enjoy unlimited benefits of New Year offer for another 12 months until March 31, 2018.
- Customers who don't join Prime membership will continue to have all voice calls free and without any roaming charges.
- Reliance Jio, meanwhile, has crossed 100-million subscribers, in less than six months of its launch. Jio had crossed 50 million subscribers in just 83 days, adding at an average rate of 6 lakh subscribers per day and surpassing the subscriber addition rates of global giants like Facebook, WhatsApp and Skype.
