Reliance Jio Prime Membership: All you need to know

Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani announced the launch of Prime Membership for existing Jio customers and revealed tariff plans while addressing a press conference today.

All Jio members can enroll prime membership for a one time fee of Rs 99

Jio Prime Members can get this tremendous value at an introductory price of only Rs 303/month, effectively just Rs 10/day

Enrollment for Prime membership will start from March 1 to March 31.

Jio prime members can continue to enjoy unlimited benefits of New Year offer for another 12 months until March 31, 2018.

Customers who don't join Prime membership will continue to have all voice calls free and without any roaming charges.

Reliance Jio, meanwhile, has crossed 100-million subscribers, in less than six months of its launch. Jio had crossed 50 million subscribers in just 83 days, adding at an average rate of 6 lakh subscribers per day and surpassing the subscriber addition rates of global giants like Facebook, WhatsApp and Skype.

