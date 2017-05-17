Airtel responds to Reliance Jio Fiber with V-Fiber and double data benefits

After the news of Reliance Jio launching its JioFiber technology in six cities of the country, other broadband providers are pulling their socks up to be prepared for what's coming. Airtel, India's largest broadband service provider is offering double the data benefits for the existing plans.

The company's move comes at a time when disruptor, Reliance Jio announced its new service that will be available for free for the first three months but subscribers will have to pay a nominal fee for the installation. This fee can be refunded after the initial months of service. To compete with this offer, even Airtel is ready to offer three months of free and unlimited data for new subscribers.

Airtel's new plans start at Rs 899 are, below are the details:

Rs 899 plan: Offers 60 GB data instead of 30GB

Rs 1,099 plan: Offers 90 GB data compared to 50 GB that it offered earlier

Rs 1,299 plan: Offers 125 GB instead of 75 GB

Rs 1,499 plan: Offers 160 GB instead of 100 GB

The existing customers of Airtel Broadband services will be automatically upgraded to the new data benefits and new users can choose their plan according to their requirements. The new connections will be supplied using Airtel's V-Fiber technology.

WHAT IS V-FIBER



V-Fiber is based on Vectorization technology, which is the also used for fixed broadband across Europe, according to Airtel

The fiber turbo charges the last mile connection with noise elimination technology (just like in audio systems) for faster data speeds

The company also calls this tech environment-friendly as it does not need any digging in the streets. The company claims that this reduces carbon footprint by 20% and also makes the upgrade hassle free.

This is also being seen as a response to Reliance's JioFibre plans. Under the JioFiber Preview Offer, consumers will not have to pay for first 3 months service. However, there will be one time refundable installation fee of Rs 4,500 that consumers will have to pay to get the JioFiber.





