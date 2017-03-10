After Amul, Mother Dairy hikes milk prices by Rs 2 per litre

Country's leading milk supplier Mother Dairy raised its milk prices on Friday, by Rs 2 per litre with effect in the Delhi-NCR region. The new prices would come in effect from tomorrow, i.e, March 11.

The price of toned milk has been hiked to Rs 41 per litre, while full cream milk would be now available at Rs 51 per litre.

Mother Dairy, commissioned in 1974 as a wholly owned subsidiary of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB), sells more than 30 lakh litres of milk per day in Delhi-NCR.

It has increased the prices after eight months. The company sells milk and milk products including ice cream, paneer and ghee under the 'Mother Dairy' brand. It is into edible oil business under Dhara brand.

The company sells frozen vegetables, unpolished pulses and other processed foods under 'Safal' brand. Mother Dairy has 400 Safal outlets in Delhi-NCR and Bengaluru.

The leading milk supplier planned a total turnover of Rs 10,000 crore by fiscal 2017-18.

The Gujarat Cooperative Milk Marketing Federation (GCMMF), which markets dairy products under the brand name of Amul, on Friday also decided to hike the milk prices by Rs 2 per litre across all six brands being sold in major pockets of Gujarat and Maharashtra from Saturday.

The decision to hike the price was taken in a meeting of all the unions held in Gujarat on Friday, an official said.

"With this, the Amul Gold milk will now be available for Rs 52 per litre, Shakti for Rs 48, Taza for Rs 40, Slim and Trim for Rs 38, Tea Special for Rs 48 and Cow Milk for Rs 44 per litre," said Dr K. Rathnam, managing director of Kheda District Cooperative Milk Producers Union Ltd, also known as Amul Dairy, one of the constituent unions of GCMMF.





