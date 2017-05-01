After Gujarat and Bihar, who's next? JD(U) demands liquor ban in Madhya Pradesh

Ahead of the assembly polls in Madhya Pradesh next year, the Janata Dal (United) today demanded a complete prohibition in the state on the lines of Bihar.

"Demand for liquor ban is being raised in different parts of Madhya Pradesh. Considering the demand, the Shivraj Singh Chouhan-led state government closed down liquor shops along the Narmada river banks. But, this step is inadequate.

Our demand is that there should be a complete liquor ban in MP on the lines of Bihar," JD(U) national general secretary Akhilesh Katiyar told reporters here today.

"The implementation of liquor ban in Bihar did not much affect its revenues. This step brought down the crime and road accidents to a large extent. It has increased the sale of milk and sewing machines," he said.

Following the protest against the liquor shops in residential areas across Madhya Pradesh, chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan had announced last month that all liquor shops across the state would be closed down in a phased manner.

Katiyar informed that Bihar chief minister Nitish Kumar is likely to visit different places of Madhya Pradesh to strengthen the organisation in the state.

The JD(U) office-bearer claimed that the people of Madhya Pradesh are looking for a political alternative.

"The people of Madhya Pradesh are looking for an alternative to BJP and Congress. Hence, we are trying to expand the party's base here," Katiyar said.

When asked how many seats his party would field in Madhya Pradesh, he said the local party unit would take a decision in this regard.

He alleged that there was no difference between Madhya Pradesh and Gujarat when it came to corruption, farmers' suicides, unemployment and closure of small industries and businesses.

"Both the BJP-ruled states have been painting a false picture of development," he alleged.