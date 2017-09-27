Asian Development Bank cuts down India's GDP growth forecast to 7 per cent in FY 2017-18

The Asian Development Bank has scaled down India's growth forecast to 7 per cent for the current financial year as demonetisation and implementation of the new goods and services tax regime have dented consumer spending and business investment.

"India's GDP growth is downgraded to 7 per cent in financial year 2017-18, a 0.4 percentage point drop from the April forecast. In financial year 2018-19, the forecast is adjusted down to 7.4 per cent, from 7.6 per cent,'' ADB said in its Asian Development Outlook 2017 update.

However, the report states that the short-term disruptions are expected to dissipate allowing these initiatives to generate growth dividends over the medium term. "Growth will further pick up in 2018-19 as the new tax regime improves domestic competitiveness and government efforts to improve the health of the banking sector to aid private investment yield results," the report said.

ADB Chief Economist Yasuyuki Sawada said: "Despite the short-term hiccups as firms adapt to the national GST, we believe that continued reform progress will help India remain one of the world's most dynamic emerging economies.'' "India's ambitious reform agenda will lead to higher long-run growth for its economy," he added. China is expected to grow 6.7 percent this year and 6.4 percent next year, the ADB said, unchanged from its July estimates.

"Growth prospects for developing Asia are looking up, bolstered by a revival in world trade and strong momentum in China," ADB Chief Economist Yasuyuki Sawada in a statement after the bank updated its 2017 outlook. The report says developing Asia is on track to grow faster this year and next buoyed by a pick-up in world trade and China's expansion, but it flagged risks from tightening U.S. monetary policy.

Developing Asia is expected to grow by 5.9 and 5.8 percent in 2017 and 2018, respectively, the Manila-based lender said. That is unchanged from its July estimates. However, the ADB said regional policymakers need to brace for potential capital outflows and higher borrowing costs as the US Federal Reserve begins the unwinding of a decade of aggressive monetary stimulus and continues to raise interest rates.

"Because long-term interest rates in many Asian economies are closely linked to those in the U.S., policymakers need to strengthen their financial positions further,"ADB said.