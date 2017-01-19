Gold slippers worth Rs 27 lakh seized at Delhi airport

While closely monitoring passengers arriving at Delhi's India Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, a slipper caught attention of Customs officers.

The slipper, which appeared ordinary, was found to be worth around Rs 27 lakh later. Two passengers, who arrived from Bangkok, had concealed 938 grams of gold in 118 small pieces in the sole of these slippers that they were wearing.

Officials said, two of them, who arrived at T3 of the IGI Airport with Indian passport on Wednesday, were intercepted after they had crossed green channel.

According to the custom department, market value of the gold seized from them is around Rs 26.96 lakh. It was seized under Section 110 of the Customs Act, 1962.

After the demonetisation scheme was announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, seizure of gold has gone up by many fold. Earlier this week a passenger, travelling from Dubai was caught by customs officials at Delhi airport for allegedly carrying gold foils pasted with black insulated tape on to both sides of a corrugated carton. Gold worth Rs 18.5 lakh, weighing 700 grams was recovered.

Customs had seized 6.6 kg gold from Delhi airport in the period of 2012-2013, which increased to 384kg in 2013-2014.

During 2014 and 2015, officials seized 574 kg and in 2016 more than 220 kg, worth about Rs 60 crore was confiscated.