Exit Poll results: PM Modi takes BJP to a new height, set to win 251-279 seats in UP

Exit Poll results are out for all 5 states -Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur, Punjab - that went for elections last month. If results are anything to go by then the Bharatiya Janata Party has every reason to celebrate even before Election Commission announces the Assembly results on March 11.

The BJP is ahead in 4 states out of five that are Uttar Pradesh, Uttarakhand, Goa, Manipur, according to various Exit Poll results. However, the saffron party will fall short of majority with somewhere close or less than 200 seats in Uttar Pradesh.

This was the first time Assembly elections were held after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's shocking decision to demonetise old Rs 500 and Rs 1,000 notes last year on November 8. Many political analysts were seeing these elections as a referendum on Prime Minister Modi and economic policies undertaken by him.

If this was the referendum on Modi's demonetization move, it's clear that the Prime Minister has cleared the note ban test. At least for now. And not only this, the party has also emerged as single largest party.



Here is India Today's Exit Poll forecast



Uttar Pradesh - 403 seats

India Today | SP+Congress (120), BJP (185), BSP (90), Others (9)



Goa - 40 seats

India Today | Congress (10), BJP (15), AAP (7), Others (8)

Uttarakhand - 71 seats

India Today | Congress (12-21), BJP (46-53), BSP (1-2), Others (1-4)

Earlier in a blog, noted Journalist Swaminathan Aiyar had said that the demonetisation strengthened Modi's charisma. Aiyar referred to Maharashtra and Gujarat's recent municipality's results. In Maharashtra, the BJP captured eight of 10 municipal corporations. In Gujarat, the BJP won 107 of 123 municipalities and panchayats.

"It is first and foremost a political move to capture the political high ground, by taking on the dishonest rich in a blunt way that no professed socialists and communists have done. It has strengthened Modi's charisma, that intangible characteristic that defies easy definition but is enormously powerful, like that of a rock star," Aiyar wrote in The Times of India.

He also said that the politics in Uttar Pradesh is not local. "If a wind is blowing from Maharashra and Gujarat through Punjab and Haryana into Odisha, can UP be immune? No, politics in UP today is not local. There is little support for any local BJP leader. The chant you hear everywhere is "Modi, Modi, Modi."



