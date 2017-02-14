Honda City 2017: Features, price and availability

Honda Cars India Ltd. introduced the New Honda City 2017 today, with a new exterior design, enhanced safety features and an evolved infotainment system.

The new 4th Generation Honda has advanced integrated LED DRL, inline LED headlamps, LED fog lamps, new 16-inch alloy wheels with wider tyres and upgraded interior features, including a touchscreen infotainment system. The City variant line-up has been enriched with the addition of a new flagship grade - "ZX".

Speaking on the occasion, Mr. Yoichiro Ueno, President and CEO, Honda Cars India Ltd. said, "The Honda City has been our most successful model in the country. It has brought joy to over 6.5 lakh customers across the country and has been India's most successful sedan since its launch in 1998. It has also been the industry benchmark for quality and has been ranked No. 1 by the JD Power Initial Quality Study 14 times since its inception in the Indian market."

"With the launch of a much-enhanced new Honda City 2017 we aim to exceed our customers' expectations by offering amazing value at a very competitive price. I am confident that with the new City, we will regain our leadership position in the segment", he added.

EXTERIOR DESIGN

The new City has a wide stance, with a sporty, wide-opening bumper design and a new front chrome grille. The City 2017 will also have diamond-cut and two-tone alloy wheel design for both 15 and 16 inch wheels. The new City also has auto-folding door mirrors in V, VX and ZX grades.

INTERIOR DESIGN

The interior houses several new features, including an advanced 17.7 cm touchscreen infotainment system in the V, VX and ZX grades. The infotainment system has features like satellite-linked navigation, voice recognition, bluetooth telephony, audio streaming, 1.5 GB internal memory, 2 USB-in slots, 2 microSD card slots and 1 HDMI-in slot. It also features Wi-Fi support for internet and mirror link support for smart phone connectivity.

The New City has a soft-touch dashboard on passenger side and new white illumination in the advanced 3D multi-information meter. Other important interior feature enrichments include chrome plating on steering switches and chrome plated knobs for rear-aircon vent. Tilt and telescopic steering adjustment, new white and red illumination for engine one push start-stop ignition system button, fully auto-dimming inside rear-view mirror and new LED interior cabin lights. The interiors of the new City are premium beige upholstery with dual-tone beige & black trims.

ENGINE

The Diesel City is powered by the 1.5L i-DTEC diesel engine of Earth Dream Technology series and will deliver fuel economy of 25.6 kmpl and a maximum power of 100ps@3600 rpm with a max torque of 200 Nm@1750 rpm. It has been mated to a 6-speed manual transmission. Further, in the Diesel model, a number of new sound and vibration absorption technologies have been applied to further reduce the NVH levels.

The Petrol variant of the City is powered by 1.5L i-VTEC engine that delivers a maximum power of 119 ps@6600 rpm and a torque of 145 N-m@4600 rpm. It has been mated with Honda's innovative and advanced CVT with 7-speed paddle shifters that delivers top-class fuel efficiency of 18. The 5-speed manual transmission delivers a fuel efficiency of 17.4 kmpl.

SAFETY FEATURES

The New City 2017 is equipped with a range of Honda's active and passive safety technologies, which are offered as standard equipment across all variants. Honda's own ACE body structure, Dual SRS front airbags, Standard Anti-lock brake system (ABS) with Electronic Brake Distribution (EBD), 3- Point ELR seat belts with pretensioners & load limiters, impact mitigating front head rest system, pedestrian injury mitigation technology, ISOFIX compatible rear seats and rear windshield defogger - all are offered as standard in the New City.

Honda has introduced a new flagship grade City ZX with the new Honda City 2017. Apart from the safety features available in the other variants, the ZX grade features 6 airbags - front dual airbags, both side curtain airbags and both front seat side airbags. The ZX variant would also include automatic headlights, headlamp auto-off timer and automatic rain-sensing wipers.

GRADES & COLOURS

The new Honda City 2017 will be offered in 5 grades. Petrol Manual Transmission will be available in S, SV, V & VX grades. Petrol CVT will be available in V, VX and the ZX grades. The diesel manual City will be available in SV, V, VX & ZX grades.

The New Honda City 2017 will be available in 5 colours - Modern Steel Metallic (New), White Orchid Pearl, Carnelian Red Pearl, Alabaster Silver Metallic and Golden Brown Metallic. All the colours will be available in all the variants of the new City 2017.

SALES, SERVICE AND WARRANTY

Deliveries of the New City 2017 will begin immediately from the HCIL dealer network of 332 facilities in 220 cities across the country. The New Honda City 2017 offers 3 years/Unlimited Kilometers warranty as standard benefit to the customer. Additionally, for the first time in the industry, customers can opt for Extended Warranty for additional two years/unlimited kilometers.

Price: