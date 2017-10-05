Leopard enters Maruti Suzuki's Manesar plant, work halted as rescue operation continues

The day took a very unexpected turn for the workers at Maruti Suzuki's plant at Manesar today. According to reports, a leopard walked into the plant at 4 am in the morning on Thursday. Although there were no workers at that point, security guards and the transport department workers were present at the complex.

The leopard is said to have been last located at the Engine Department of the plant in a CCTV footage. Meanwhile, workers who arrived for their early morning 7 am shift were asked to stand outside the plant. Officials from the forest department, police men and wildlife officials arrived at the plant to rescue the animal and to make sure the situation is under control. Footage of the animal roaming about was captured in the CCTV cameras and the officials are using the video to trace the leopard.



Work at the plant has been halted till the leopard is found. Several reports mention that the rescue operations are still underway and that the animal is still being traced. Over 2,000 workers and officials are waiting outside the plant waiting for the matter to be resolved.

This is not the first case of predatory animal breaking into secured premises. There have been cases of leopards breaking into homes, schools and even hospitals.