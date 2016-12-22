Need Cash? Snapdeal to deliver Rs 2,000 notes at your doorstep

Online portal Snapdeal launched a pilot service called 'Cash@Home', allowing buyers to order cash and deliver it at their doorsteps.

Currently, the newly launched service is live for its Gurgaon and Bengaluru customers.

The company said that it would make Cash@Home in other parts of the country after observing the feedback and availability of currency notes.

According to a press release, Snapdeal will use the cash that it receives through Cash on Delivery (CoD) service to operate this facility. The delivery of cash will be done one day after requesting for the service.

ALSO READ: Paytm app vanishes from the App Store

"The service is a goodwill gesture by Snapdeal to allow users to easily access cash without having to queue up at their bank or at the ATMs. We will charge a nominal amount of one rupee as convenience fee, which will need to be paid through FreeCharge/through a debit card at the time of booking the order," the company said in the release.







A user can request Rs 2,000 per booking using ATM card of any bank he wants to use. During the cash delivery, customers will need to swipe their ATM cards on the PoS machines, which Snapdeal's courier partners will be carrying.

"The launch of the cash on demand service is intended to further help our consumers tide over any cash crunch that they might face in addressing their daily needs," said Rohit Bansal, Co-founder, Snapdeal.