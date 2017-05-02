Vijay Mallya extradition: CBI team reaches London; here's what could happen next

The Indian government seems to be getting close to bringing back business tycoon Vijay Mallya from the UK where he is currently living. After his arrest and subsequent bail a couple of weeks ago, a team of Indian officials from the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) and the Enforcement Directorate (ED) have reached London to discuss the possible deportation of the liquor baron.

According to sources in the CBI, a four-member team will be talking to British authorities about the court cases against Mallya in India, the PTI reported. The Indian officials could be assisting British prosecutors with case material to counter the plea of Mallya before the courts. They hope to present a strong case for the extradition of the flamboyant business tycoon before the court.

The CBI has two cases against him - one related to the IDBI Bank case and the other related to a loan default of over INR 6,000 crore filed on the basis of a complaint from a State Bank of India led consortium.

Liquor tycoon Vijay Mallya was earlier arrested by the Scotland Yard in London. Mallya was taken to Westminster magistrates' court where he was granted bail. Mallya's next date of hearing is on May 17.



Vijay Mallaya's extradition from the UK will involve a number of process:

A decision by the judge on whether or not to issue a warrant of arrest. Vijay Mallya was detained a couple of weeks ago. He appeared at the court where he was given bail.

In case of a warrant, the person is arrested and brought before the court for preliminary hearing followed by an extradition hearing before a final decision is taken by the secretary of state.

The 'wanted' person has the right to appeal to higher courts against any decision all the way up to the Supreme Court.