Telangana govt rolls out IoT & e-waste management policies

The Telangana government has joined the select few states in the country that offer a government policy on "Internet of Things." It is being pitched as a comprehensive policy that aims to create a conducive ecosystem for all connected with this technology. Speaking to Business Today after the release of the policy on October 10, Jayesh Ranjan, Principal Secretary, IT&C and Industries and Commerce, Telangana government, said: "It has something to offer to those who are manufacturing products related to IoT (Internet of Things), it also has something for those who are going to use these products, including government agencies. Then this policy is also for those who are involved in R&D in this area, including start ups." So, it is a very comprehensive and omnibus policy that has something to offer everyone involved. The state joins the select few states in the country, like Karnataka for instance, that have an IoT policy. "There are about five to six states in the country that have an IoT policy," he says. However, it is apparently important for Telangana considering that it is a space that is witnessing a growing interest in the region. This is evident when Jayesh Ranjan says, "We already have more than 50 companies in Hyderabad who are into IoT." The aim, he says, is also to encourage other companies to bring their activities to Hyderabad.

Earlier in the day, speaking at an event that the state jointly organised with the Federation of Indian Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FICCI), K T Rama Rao, Telangana's minister for IT and Industries (among his other key portfolios) said, "The IoT Policy brings out the state's intent to position itself as a global leader in the IoT space by setting up a comprehensive ecosystem, and how the government intends to use these technologies through its multiple departments and agencies. The second policy that we launched today, the e-waste management policy, talks of our intent to adopt a sustainable model for development while taking revolutionary initiatives to promote the technology. With these policies, we complete our entire set, including the ICT policy framework and 10 policies aimed at different sectors and emerging technologies." He added: "The focus of the government will now completely shift towards operationalising what we have promised across policies. Over the next couple of years, through these measures, our intent is to be known as the most forward looking and conducive state for technology not only in India but across the globe."