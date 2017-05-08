Here's what Warren Buffett said about IITs and India

American business magnate and world-renowned investor Warren Buffett talked about India while speaking to ET Now after a session with shareholders of Berkshire Hathaway during its 53rd annual general meeting.

During the interview, Buffett spoke on how he sees progress in India and that he is not worried about the world's economic environment, adding the US will prosper more if rest of the world prospers.

Buffet also said that people should remain invested in strong businesses and that it was easier to invest in 1950 than today as there was less competition.

Here's what Warren Buffett said during the interview: