CBSE Class 12 Compartment Result 2017 announced: Check on cbse.nic.in, cbseresults.nic.in

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday declared the results of class 12 compartment exams, reported Zee news.

The Class 12 compartment examinations were held on July 17.

CBSE had earlier notified that results of class 12 compartment exams, held on July 17, will be declared in the second week of August. The improvement or compartment exam is held for the students who failed to clear a subject during the board exam that was held in March.



Candidates can check their results on these websites:

Here is a stepwise guide for students to check their compartment examinations results.

Step 1 : Go to the official website of CBSE, cbse.nic.in

Meanwhile, the Class 10 improvement results will be declared in the third week of August.

This year, a total of 10, 98,420 candidates appeared for the class 12 exam.