How to spend $100 million on a holiday? Saudi king shows the way

Being a king comes with its own perks - like a multi-million-dollar summer vacation in our palace in exotic locations. Saudi Arabia's king Salman spent $100 million (over Rs 641 crores) while on his annual summer holiday in Morocco, according to a report by The Independent.

King Salman is travelling with a retinue of 1000 people, consisting of ministers, advisers and relatives. While vacation for the royal party, it is being seen as the boost to local tourism, as well as 1.5 per cent of the Morocco's entire tourism revenue, the report said.

While the king is staying at his 74-acre summer palace in Tangier, the rest of his entourage has been checked into city's most luxurious hotels. The palace complex in Tangier is located near Cape Spartel above the beaches of Jbilia. The complex has in-campus medical facilities and top-notch luxury restaurants, the report stated.

The palace itself went under extensive reconstruction last year, which saw construction of new buildings, helipads and a top tent to entertain guests. During the last annual vacation of King Salman, 100 black Mercedes and Range Rovers were on call to escort the members of the royal retinue across the city.

