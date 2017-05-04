Baahubali 2 likely to beat PK collections today, become highest earning Indian movie ever

Baahubali 2 : The Conclusion's strong boxoffice perfomance is getting better by the day. Usually, movies that open on to a great start find it difficult to carry on with the same pace after the opening weekend . However, for Baahubali day 6 has hardly shown any slow-down in profits.



The movie has grossed a staggering Rs 750 crore in just six days. With this new collection, Baahubali 2 seems to be very close to breaking Aamir Khan-starrer PK's box office record of Rs 792 crore which was released in December 2014.

Meanwhile, trade analyst, Ramesh Bala, estimated that the film has already entered the grand 'prestigious' club of Rs 700 crore.

(ESTIMATES) #Baahubali2 5 Days WW BO:#India Nett - ? 440 Crs Gross - ? 565 Crs Overseas - ? 145 Crs Total - ? 710 Crs pic.twitter.com/jRdwQm93j3 - Ramesh Bala (@rameshlaus) May 3, 2017

The film has impressed viewers outside India too with movie goers reportedly demanding extra shows in Russia.

Directed by S S Rajamouli, Baahubali 2 has an ensemble cast of Prabhas, Rana Daggubati, Sathyaraj, Tamannaah, Anushka and Nasser. Filmmaker Karan Johar's Dharma Productions is presenting the Hindi version of the film.

According to the movie reviews on several media platforms, the film is much more grandeur than its prequel with incredible visual effects, high voltage drama, strong plot and some mind-blowing fighting sequences.

Trade analysts have predicted that the movie will outdo its prequel Bahubali - The Beginning and rake in around Rs 1,000 crore at the box-office.

In the last two years, no film was made in India that could challenge the opening day record created by SS Rajamouli's Baahubali: The Beginning. In 2015, Baahubali released on 4,000 screens across the country and reportedly raked in Rs 50 crore on its opening day itself.

According to reports, the opening day worldwide collection of Baahubali 1 was pegged at more than Rs 60 crore.

Baahubali 2: The Conclusion is believed to have already earned Rs 500 crore via satellite and theatrical rights even before its release. The satellite rights of the Hindi version of Baahubali 2 were bought by Sony TV for Rs 51 crore, which is the highest amount paid for a dubbed film so far.

It is also the highest price the channel has paid for a regional film for television screening. It seems like Baahubali 2 is all set to open a new chapter in the Indian film industry.