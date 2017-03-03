India's first pod hotel debuts in Mumbai

Country's financial capital is known for its crammed apartments. Now, there is new resting place in the city where travellers can unwind at affordable prices.



Urbanpod, a newly opened pod hotel will charge you between Rs 2,500 - Rs 2,900 for its smallest pod which is about 3.02 sq metre in area.



Hiren Gandhi, Co-founder & Director at Urbanpod said that new-age travellers don't want a lavish lobby but hotels build it in a way which adds to the bill of the customer.



"Travelers look forward to places that are - affordable, hygienic and provide safe accommodation at a centrally-located place. It makes sense in Mumbai as our real estate costs sky high," Gandhi added.



Each Pod comes with a bed, personal locker, Plasma TV, personal reading light, power socket, hangers, a dresser, free wi-fi, air-conditioning facility and an air-purifier.



The hotel claims to be a great option for single women travelers, apart from the business and leisure travelers. There is a cafeteria where you can have your complimentary breakfast and spend the rest of your day.



When you check-in at the hotel, your luggage is stored in a separate individual-locker facility and the non-attached bathroom suites are separate-facilities.

