Sachin: A Billion Dreams posts a stellar weekend collection, earns Rs 27.85 crore at box office

Master blaster Sachin Tendulkar has taken his performance from the cricket pitch to the silver screens by storm with his latest documentary-drama Sachin: A Billion Dreams that debuted on Friday. Documentary-drama have not had a history of good records at the box office but this one proved to be an exception says Movie critic and analyst Taran Adarsh:

#SachinABillionDreams has a WONDERFUL opening weekend... Generally, docu-dramas have dim prospects at BO, but this one is an exception... - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 29, 2017

#SachinABillionDreams faced a tough opponent in the Hollywood biggie #PiratesOfTheCaribbean, but it proved no opposition, frankly... - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 29, 2017

#SachinABillionDreams Fri 8.40 cr, Sat 9.20 cr, Sun 10.25 cr. Total: Rs 27.85 cr [all languages]. India biz. EXCELLENT for a docu-drama. - taran adarsh (@taran_adarsh) May 29, 2017

Directed by James Erskine, the movie stars the legendary player himself, capturing his life throughout his cricketing career and even includes never-before-seen visuals with his family and friends. The movies takes the viewer behind the scenes of the life of Sachin Tendulkar from his birth to the time he retired from international cricket in Mumbai's Wankhede Stadium. The documentary-drama was released alongside Hollywood's Pirates of the Caribbean but faced no competition whatsoever.The film raked in Rs 8.40 crore on Friday and Rs 9.20 crore on Saturday. On Sunday, the film earned Rs 10.25 crore totalling to a Rs 27.85 crore in its maiden weekend run.The film overtook last week's releases: Half Girlfriend and Hindi Medium and is likely to face little competition from the coming week's releases: A Death In The Gunj and Dobaara: See Your Evil. The movie is projected to hit the Rs 50 crore club considering India's cricket frenzy and Sachin Tendulkar's fan base.