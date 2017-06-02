Salman Khan's upcoming film Tubelight may enter Rs 1,000 crore club like Baahubali 2, Dangal

Salman Khan-starrer Tubelight is all set to enter the league of Dangal and Baahubali 2: The Conclusion, according to a DNA report.

The movie is likely to earn more than Rs 1,000 crore worldwide post its release on Eid this year. Aamir Khan's Dangal and SS Rajamouli's Baahubali 2 are already in a race to reach the Rs 2,000 crore collection mark worldwide.



The report claims Tubelight will see a huge success in China, similar to Dangal which has crossed the Rs 1,000-crore collection mark in the neighbouring nation. Tubelight will be the third Indian movie to enter China this year.

Also the presence of Chinese actress Zhu Zhu in a lead role will help the movie collection in China market.

A trade expert told DNA that Salman and team are planning a grand release of Tubelight in China along with a premiere.

Directed by Kabir Khan, Tubelight revolves around the 1962 Indo-China war.

The movie also showcases the brotherly relationship Salman shares with his brother Sohail and how he gets his soldier brother back home.

The movie which is adapted from the Hollywood movie Little Boy is expected to earn crores at the box office.

Director Kabir Khan and Salman are teaming up for the third time after EK Tha Tiger and Bajrangi Bhaijaan. The trailer of the movie is already out and has been viewed over 2 crore times on YouTube.