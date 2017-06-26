New syllabus for chartered accountancy students on July 1 this year

Chartered Accountancy students in the country are in for a big surprise as the Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) is all set to introduce a revised syllabus from July 1 this year.







PM Narendra Modi will launch the revised syllabus for CA students on July 1 this year, said former president of ICAI G Ramaswamy. The number of students pursuing CA will increase in the next few months due to tax reforms, Ramaswamy said, according to an Indian Express report.







There are more than two lakh CAs in India and at least one lakh more professionals are in demand, said Ramaswamy in Coimbatore. The new syllabus will be reviewed regularly and all levels of the course will witness changes.







The course will be divided into phases for easier comprehension of students, ICAI council member Supriya Kumar said.







The new scheme is in accordance with International Education Standards of the International Federation of Accountants. Around 1300 students participated in a two-day conference held in Coimbatore from Saturday.