IIM-Ahmedabad placements end; Accenture, BCG, Amazon top recruiters

BusinessToday.In | New Delhi
About 125 firms from across India and overseas took part in the placement process at the premier institute to offer 150 different roles

 
 

Four IIFT students get annual package of Rs 95 lakh

Job alert! RBI issues notification for Assistant Recruitment Examination 2017; 623 vacancies in waiting

There are approximately 623 vacancies and you can apply online till Nov 10, 2017.
Want to boost your income beyond the monthly salary? Here's an option

One of the ways through which you can add to your income is by enrolling yourself as a life insurance agent.
NCERT launches portal for home delivery of books

Students can now get NCERT books delivered to their places with the National Council of Educational Research and Training launching an online portal for this purpose.
AICTE, UGC to be replaced with single body, proposes government

Policy analysts and experts have advocated the replacement of AICTE and UGC with a more efficient regime for a long time.
New syllabus for chartered accountancy students on July 1 this year

NEET 2017 results: CBSE to announce results today, check on cbseneet.nic.in

'A single destination cannot own all your knowledge'

ISB and IIM Bangalore conclude first-of-its-kind training programme

Centre plans to provide monthly fellowship of Rs 70,000 for IIT and IISc PhD researchers

UPSC Civil Services 2017: Preliminary Examination results are out, here's how to check

Also known as CSAT, the test was conducted across the nation on June 18 as first stage of recruitment for 980 bureaucratic posts in the union government.
Telangana SSC Class 10 supplementary exam result declared; check bse.telangana.gov.in

NEET 2017 results declared, here's how to check on CBSE website

UPSC exam tests students on GST, PM Modi's other pet schemes

