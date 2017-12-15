Sensex closes 216 points higher at 33,462, Nifty at 10,333 on BJP win in Himachal Pradesh, Gujarat exit polls

The market rose on Friday after exit polls predicted a clean sweep for PM Narendra Modi-led Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the recently held elections in Gujarat and Himachal Pradesh. M&M, Maruti Suzuki and HDFC Bank were among the key stocks to hit their 52-week highs on the BSE . While the Sensex rose 216 points to 33,462, the Nifty was up 81 points to 10,333. Here are the key highlights, which affected the market today.

4:00 pm: Market breadth was positive with 1612 stocks closing higher against 1041 ending lower on the BSE. 164 stocks were unchanged.

3:45 PM: M&M (3.56%), Coal India (3.02%), Dr Reddy's (2.52%) top Sensex gainers.

3:35 PM: Kotak Bank (Rs 745 cr), ICICI Bank (Rs 261 cr), Airtel (Rs 175 cr) top three BSE volume gainers



3: 30 PM: YES Bank enters Sensex from December 18, closes 4% higher on BSE.

3:16 pm: Cipla (2.56%), ONGC (0.76%), Asian Paints (0.46%) are top Sensex losers.

3:00 pm: India's palm oil imports dropped nearly 11% in November from a year ago to the lowest level in eight months. Anticipating an import duty hike, refiners cut purchases. India in November doubled the import tax on crude palm oil to 30%, while the duty on refined palm oil was raised to 40% from 25%.

2:58 pm: Vedanta (4.83%), M&M (3.34%) and YES Bank (2.95%) are the top gainers on Nifty.

2: 53 pm: According to a report by ICRA, the domestic auto component industry is expected to grow by 9-11% during FY2018, driven by robust growth expectation in domestic passenger vehicles (PV) and two wheelers (2W) segment.

2:52 pm: On Nifty, 39 stocks were trading higher while 11 were down.

2:33 pm: M&M hits 52-week high of 1,485 on BSE.

1:33 pm: Nifty trades 85 points higher with 38 component in the green at 1:35 pm.

1:30 pm: BSE-promoted India International Exchange (India INX) recorded an all time high in daily turnover of over Rs 1700 crore ($264 million). This is the highest daily trading volume recorded by the exchange since its inception, accounting for 75% of the total trading volumes in Gift City.

1:15 pm: YES Bank to be included in BSE Sensex from December 18.

1:00 pm: HDFC Bank has informed the BSE that it is proposing to raise funds through a qualified institutional placement, which may also include a preferential issue to its parent HDFC Ltd. The bank will consider raising funds through a mix of instruments like preferential allotment and American depository receipts.

12:45 pm: A possible landslide victory by the BJP could signal strength in the coalition, paving the way for PM Modi to continue his economic policies," Maybank said in a note on Friday.

12:30 pm: Lupin on Thursday announced that it has received final approval for its Tydemy (Drospirenone, Ethinyl Estradiol, and Levomefolate Calcium tablets, 3 mg/0.03 mg/0.451 mg and Levomefolate Calcium Tablets, 0.451 mg) from the US FDA to market a generic version of Safyral Tablets of Bayer Healthcare Pharmaceuticals Inc. It had annual sales of approximately $22.9 million in the US (IMS MAT October 2017).

12:00 pm: M&M in a BSE filing announced that it plans to increase prices of its passenger and commercial vehicles by up to 3%. This will be effective from 1 January 2018.

11:30 am: Banks would need to set aside an additional Rs.10,000 crore as provisions for accounts in the RBI second list that are set to be referred to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT). However, these provisions are likely to spread over the December and March quarters, as the central bank has allowed banks time till the end of the financial year to provide for them.

11:00 am: Slamming demonetisation, former chief economic adviser Kaushik Basu said it was not a targeted approach to deal with corruption. "The economy has slowed down as a consequence of that because it was not a targeted attack on corruption at all. My own calculation is that about 3 percentage points of the economy has slowed down because of demonetisation," he said.

10:45 am: HDFC Bank and Maruti Suzuki are among key stocks to hit fresh 52 week highs on the BSE.

10:30 AM: ICICI Bank (Rs 252.65 cr), Bharti Airtel (Rs 165.75 cr) and Axis Bank (Rs 19.16 cr) are among top stocks in terms of turnover on the BSE.

10:15 am: OPEC expects the world oil market to be balanced by late 2018 as its deal with other producers to cut output reduces excess oil in storage. OPEC cut its estimate of global demand for its crude in 2018 by 270,000 barrels per day (bpd) to 33.15 million bpd, in part because of higher US supply.

9:51 am: BSE Bankex too rises 350 points to 28,809 level.

9:49 am: Bank Nifty rises 371 points to 25,539 level.

9:41 am: Nifty PSU bank, metal, realty, auto, midcap and smallcap indices soar over 1 percent in early trade.

9:40 am: Rupee hits a near three-month high of 64.11 at opening hour.

9: 30 am: HDFC Bank (2.62%), Bajaj Auto (2.03%), L&T (2.01%) top Sensex gainers.

9: 18 am: Market breadth is positive with 1368 stocks rising against 282 falling on BSE.

9:17 am: Meanwhile Asian shares edged higher on Friday, on track for weekly gains, though sentiment was kept in check by Wall Street's weakness on concerns about the progress of US tax reform. Japan's Nikkei stock index slipped 0.8 percent, down 1.3 percent for the week, feeling the pinch of a stronger yen even amid fresh signs the economy is gathering momentum. On Wall Street on Thursday, major U.S. stock indexes fell, with the S&P 500 down the most in a month, as investor worries over potential roadblocks to the Republicans' tax overhaul more than offset optimism over the strong data.