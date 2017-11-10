Sensex, Nifty close marginally higher; SBI top gainer post Q2 earnings

The Sensex closed 63 points or 0.19 percent higher at 33,314 level with State Bank Of India (6.20 percent) and L&T (3.90 percent) leading the gains. While SBI rose after the bank reported its Q2 earnings, Larsen and Tourbo (L&T) closed higher after its construction arm L&T construction won orders worth Rs 4023 crore across various business segments. Nifty too closed in the green with gain of 12 points at 10,321 level. Here are the key highlights, which affected the market today.

3:32 pm: Bank Nifty closes 207 points higher at 25,498 level.

3:29 pm: Axis Bank trading 1.25 percent or 6.75 points higher at 547 level ahead of its board meeting today, which will discuss raising of funds for the private sector lender.

3:26 pm: Dredging Corp of India September-quarter profit Rs 18.59 crore against loss of Rs 14.37 crore year ago. Stock rises 3.8 percent to Rs 741.

Mahindra & Mahindra reported a 25 percent jump in quarterly profit, beating street estimates. Net profit for the quarter ended September 30 rose to Rs 1,332 crore ($204.73 million) from Rs 1067 crore in the year-ago quarter.

2:20 pm: The SBI stock was the top Sensex gainer, trading 5.72 percent higher at 331.70 level after the public sector lender's Q2 earnings.



2:19 pm: Sensex rises 15 points to 33,266 level, Nifty falls 7 points to 10,301 level.

1:30 pm: Auto parts maker Motherson Sumi Systems reported a 21 percent rise in quarterly profit, missing analysts' estimate. Net profit for the three months ending September 30 rose to Rs 436 crore from Rs 361 crore a year earlier.



1:15 pm: State Bank of India, the nation's biggest lender by assets, reported a second-quarter net profit of Rs 1,582 crore ($243.3 million), missing estimates, on higher provisions for bad loans.

12:45 pm: JB Chemicals & Pharmaceuticals September-quarter profit after tax Rs 51.72 crore versus Rs 45.2 crore year ago.Stock rises 1.6 percent to Rs 298.

12:30 pm: Eveready Industries September-quarter profit Rs 36.35 crore versus profit of Rs 25.62 crore year ago. Stock rises 2.5 percent to Rs 350.60.



12:15 pm: Pfizer September-quarter net profit Rs 111 crore versus profit of Rs 126 crore last year. Shares rise 10.6 percent to Rs 1955.

12:00 pm: MRF September-quarter profit Rs 300 crore against profit of Rs 385 crore last year.

11:54 am: Domestic passenger vehicle sales declined marginally to 2,79,837 units in October from 2,80,677 units in the same month last year. Car sales were down 5.32 per cent to 1,84,666 units last month as against 1,95,036 units in October last year, data released by the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM) show.

11:47 am: The rupee was trading at 65.0250 level, up 0.14%.

10:23 am: Shares of Mahindra Logistics fell as much as 2.1 percent on its market debut on Friday after the company raised Rs 8.3 billion ($128 million) via an initial public offering last week.

10:01 am: Just Dial stock rallies 16 percent, top gainer on the BSE

9: 56 am: Larsen and Toubro top gainer on the Sensex, rises 2.22 percent or 27 points at 1243.60. L&T construction, the construction arm of Larsen and Toubro (L&T) has won orders worth Rs 4023 crore across various business segments.

9:50 am: 18 stocks trading in the red on the 30-stock Sensex. Tata Motors (1.78 percent), Asian Paint (1.77 percent) and Reliance Industries (1.29 percent) are the top losers on the index.

9:47 am: Rupee trading at 65.0675 level, up 0.20 percent in opening trade.

9:44 am: Market heavyweights Reliance Industries (1.34 percent) and Infosys (0.13 percent) are trading lower in early morning trade.

9:41 am: HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company's initial public offer (IPO) was subscribed 4.89 times on the closing day of bidding on Thursday.

9:40 am: IIP data for September will be released today.

9:39 am: SBI stock trading 0.65 percent higher ahead of the bank's Q2 earnings today.

9:26 am: State Bank of India, Mahindra & Mahindra, Bharat Petroleum Corporation, Motherson Sumi Systems, DLF, Bank of India, Dena Bank, Allahabad Bank and Dena Bank to announce their Q2 earnings today.

9:15 am: Asian shares slipped on Friday on uncertainty about US tax reforms after Senate Republicans unveiled a plan that differed from the House of Representatives' version in several key areas, including a delay in the timing of a corporate tax cut.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 lost 0.38 percent while the Nasdaq Composite dropped 0.58 percent. The dollar slipped to 113.47 yen from Monday's high of 114.735, its highest level since March.