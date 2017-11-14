Checking PF Balance, raising claim, applying for PAN and other things you can do using UMANG app

When you download UMANG app, it asks you to link your Aadhaar with the app. Currently, this is optional and you can use UMANG app without seeding in your Aadhaar in it.

UMANG (Unified Mobile Application for New-Age Governance), a master app launched by the government to provide the access to various government services at one place. So, you no longer will need to search for different websites or download various apps in order to access various government services. Just download the UMANG app.

When you download UMANG app, it asks you to link your Aadhaar with the app. Currently, this is optional and you can use UMANG app without seeding in your Aadhaar in it. UMANG also provides customer support service from 8am to 8 pm.

See few important things that you can do using this app

1. EPFO (Employees Provident Fund Organisation) has also made few services accessible through UMANG app. You can check and download your EPF Passbook, raise claim and track the status of your claim using this app. You can apply for PF final settlement, partial withdrawal and pension withdrawal using this app. But for claim settlement you need to update your Aadhaar in the app while you can access passbook without seeding in Aadhaar.

2. The income tax department has provided the service of applying for a new PAN (permanent account number) using the UMANG app. The e-KYC can be done by providing the Aadhaar. If one has applied for the PAN card, they can also check the status of the application using this app.

3. If you have an NPS (National Pension System) account you can check your current holdings, account details, recent contributions using this app. You can also apply for change in the address some of the services using this app. Also, you can change the schemes under NPS using this app.

4. Pensioners can generate their digital life certificate or jeevan praman using this app.

5. Those looking for job can also register themselves under the Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana using this app. Also, some of the states such as Gujarat has integrated the Online Job Application System (OJAS) with UMANG to let people know about the job openings under the state government.

6. Government of Gujarat has also provided the facility of checking the land records through e-Dhara land records.

The number of services provided under this app is much more. Currently, more than 100 government services are accessible through UMANG app and the number of services is likely to go further as the government will launch the revised version. It is the beta version and is open for suggestion. Going forward, more government departments are likely to provide their services through this app. Those departments of state and central government who are already roviding few services using this app are likely to increase the number of services further.