Foodgrain output up 8.1% in 2016-17 due to good monsoons

Foodgrain production in India has grown by 8.1 per cent to 271.98 million tonnes in 2016-17, as per the 2nd advance estimates released by the ministry of agriculture & farmer welfare. The bumper output expected this year would be 15 per cent higher than the average production of foodgrain recorded during the last five years (2011-12 to 2015-16). According to the department, the record output is a result of favourable monsoon and various policy initiatives taken by the government.

Production of wheat, coarse cereals, pulses and oilseeds are expected to touch new records-

Rice: Total production of rice is estimated at record 108.86 million tonnes which is a new record. This year's rice production is higher by 2.21 million tonnes than previous record production of 106.65 million tonnes achieved during 2013-14. It is also higher by 3.44 million tonnes than the five years' average Rice production of 105.42 million tonnes. Production of rice has increased significantly by 4.45 million tonnes than the production of 104.41 million tonnes during 2015-16.

Wheat: Production of Wheat, estimated at 96.64 million tonnes is also a record. This year's wheat production is higher than the previous record production of 95.85 million tonnes achieved during 2013-14. Production of Wheat during 2016-17 is also higher by 4.03 million tonnes than the average wheat production. The current year's production is higher by 4.36 million tonnes as compared to Wheat production of 92.29 million tonnes achieved during 2015-16.



Coarse Cereals: Total production of coarse cereals is estimated at a new record level of 44.34 million tones, higher than the average production by 3.00 million tones. It is higher than the previous record production of 43.40 million tonnes achieved during 2010-11 by 0.94 million tonnes. Current year's production it is also higher by 5.82 million tonnes as compared to their production of 38.52 million tonnes achieved during 2015-16.



: As a result of significant increase in the area coverage and productivity of all major Pulses, total production of pulses during 2016-17 is estimated at 22.14 million tonnes which is higher by 2.89 million tonnes than the previous record production of 19.25 million tonnes achieved during 2013-14. Production of Pulses during 2016-17 is also higher by 4.50 million tonnes than their Five years' average production. Current year's production is higher by 5.79 million tonnes than the previous year's production of 16.35 million tonnes.: With an increase of 8.35 million tonnes over the previous year, total Oilseeds production in the country is estimated at record level of 33.60 million tonnes. It is higher by 0.85 million tonnes than the previous record production of 32.75 million tonnes achieved during 2013-14. The production of Oilseeds during 2016-17 is also higher by 4.34 million tonnes than the five year's average Oilseeds production. The current year's production is significantly higher than the production of 25.25 million tonnes during 2015-16.: Its production is estimated at 309.98 million tonnes which is lower by 38.46 million tonnes than the last year's production of 348.45 million tonnes.: Despite lower area coverage during 2016-17, higher productivity of Cotton has resulted into higher production of 32.51 million bales (of 170 Jute & Mestakg each) as compared to 30.01 million bales during 2015-16.

Jute & Mesta: Production of Jute & Mesta estimated at 10.06 million bales (of 180 kg each) is marginally lower than their production of 10.52 million bales during the last year.