Hero Cycles invests 2 million pounds to start a Global Design Centre in UK

Hero Cycles, one of the world's biggest manufacturers of bicycles, started operating its 'Global Design Center' in Manchester to create global product for developed markets using the next generation of bike design and technology.

The company led by its CMD Pankaj Munjal has invested 2 million British pounds into the project will be its second major international project, after it acquired an bicycle company in Sri Lanka. It has a global manufacturing capacity of 7.5 million bicycles per year, and also operates manufacturing units out of Ludhiana (Punjab), Bihta (Bihar) and Ghaziabad in UP.

Pankaj Munjal said that the new operations will increase its global focus. "We will harness global talent and for the design center that is located closer to some of our targeted markets. With major expansion plans in Europe, this Design Centre will help us produce technology and design to cater to differentiated products to suit the needs of different European markets. Our two-fold strategy is to develop British brands in the UK, and export them across the Europe, Africa and India and secondly also value add to our existing India based brands." Munjal added.

Its design centre currently employs 25 engineers and technocrats to develop high-tech products across segments including mountain bikes, road bikes, ladies and kids, as well as cutting edge electric bikes.

Munjal said that they choose Manchester on its 'strong affinity with cycling culture' over other Eurpoean options like Amsterdam, Copenhagen or Berlin. "As well as full time staff, the centre will have space for university students and will also take on apprentices under the British government's Apprenticeship Scheme."

The bikes designed at the GDC will be manufactured at Hero's plant in Sri Lanka and exported to Europe, Africa and India.