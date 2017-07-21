Mercedes-Benz brings glamorous to its SUV range with the new GLC 43 Coupe

Expanding the portfolio of its famed AMG range, world's largest luxury carmaker Mercedes-Benz has launched the AMG GLC 43 Coupe at an all India price Rs 74.8 lakh (ex-showroom).

The GLC 43 4MATIC Coupe is the 8th product launched by the brand in 2017, which had sold a record 7171 units in the January-June 2017 period, a 9 per cent growth to 6597 units sold in the previous year. It leads the luxury space where global rivals like Audi, BMW and Tata Motors owned JLR also compete.

Roland Folger, Managing Director and CEO, Mercedes Benz India said on the launch in Delhi today, "The three letters of AMG, define, exemplify and evoke the racing DNA to the most ardent driving performance aficionados around the world. We are celebrating 50 years of AMG globally, and AMG has sprinted from 0-50 years in a gasp of breath! With the launch of the Mercedes-AMG GLC 43 Coupe, we further cement our strong AMG portfolio in the performance segment."

The wholly owned subsidiary of Daimler AG, the Affalterbach-based company (AMG) represents the sporting spearhead of the Group. The petrol powered GLC 43 4MATIC comes with enhanced 3-litre V6 bi-turbo engine producing 270 kW (367hp) and a torque of 520 Nm and can sprint from 0-100 km/h in mere 4.9 seconds. It comes with all wheel drive, electric sunroof and LED light system. It has an 'AIR BODY CONTROL' suspension, making it suitable for excursions into unpaved terrains and extreme off roading.

Sharing his perspective on the new launch, Forger said that the GLC 43 combines elegance of a coupe with dynamics of a sports car and versatility of the Mercedes-Benz range of SUV's "We are adding two new AMG performance centres at Chennai and Kochi to further push sports brand in India.