Nissan launches 2017 Micra in India with new features

Japanese carmaker Nissan launched the new Micra hatchback at Rs 5.99 lakhs, ex-showroom Delhi with a host of intelligent features and sporty enhancements.

Micra, known for its European styling cues, now comes with auto headlamps, rain sensing wipers and lead me to car guiding night light, augmenting the premium quotient of the car.

Arun Malhotra, the managing director, Nissan Motor India Pvt. Ltd., said, "The New Micra brings together Japanese technology and European styling in a package that makes it one of the best premium urban hatchbacks at an attractive price point. The new features enhance the visual appeal and convenience of the Micra, and renders excellent driving experience."

Nissan has sold over 80,000 units of the Micra which is the largest exported model from India. The company has exported 1,09,459 units out of India in the March ended previous fiscal.

The new Micra comes with a new 2-DIN audio system with Bluetooth as a standard feature for instant connectivity along with steering mounted controls, push stop start and i-key. It is available in two powertrains - a 1.2-litre petrol engine mated to X-Tronic CVT Automatic transmission, or a 1.5-litre diesel paired with a 5-speed manual transmission.

The fuel economy for the diesel is 23.08 kmpl, while 19.34 kmpl for the X-Tronic CVT Automatic under ARAI test conditions. It is available in seven exterior metallic colours.

Nissan plans to launch 8-new cars in India under twin brands of Nissan and Datsun and is considering electric vehicles for the Indian market.