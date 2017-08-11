Skoda opens bookings for Octavia RS, Rapid Monte Carlo in India; Kodiaq launch soon

Skoda opened bookings for two of its upcoming vehicles - Octavia RS and Rapid Monte Carlo. The Czech carmaker also revealed details of its 7-seater SUV Kodiaq, which is likely to be launched in the last quarter of 2017.

The Octavia RS and Rapid Monte Carlo are expected to be available in Indian showrooms later this month, with Skoda announcing their official prices sometime soon. These vehicles will most likely be delivered to buyers from September.

Skoda will be bringing the 'RS' tag back with the new Octavia RS. The car comes with a choice of 230hp 2.0-litre TSI petrol engine with top speed of 250 km/h or 184hp 2.0-litre TDI diesel capable of reaching 232 km/h.

The Octavia RS will feature new front end with wider grille and air intakes and four full-LED headlight units. New infotainment and connectivity systems as well as better driver assistance systems will be part of the new vehicle too, along with sporty interiors.

Meanwhile, the Rapid Monte Carlo, which is meant as homage to racing legacy of Skoda, will come with changes to certain design elements of regular version like black grille, alloy wheels, interiors, boot lid spoiler, side-view mirrors, and flared side skirts to make it look sportier.

Not much will change under the hood, though, with the same 1.6-litre MPI petrol engine or 1.5-litre diesel engine running the car.

Skoda dealerships will also accept advanced bookings for Skoda Kodiaq, whereas the SUV will be delivered sometime in the fourth quarter of this year.

Based on the Skoda Vision S Concept, this will be first 7-seater SUV by the company. Running the SUV will be 2.0-litre petrol engine producing 177bhp of power and torque up to 320 Nm. The Kodiaq will come with two variants of 2.0-litre diesel engine too - one producing 147bhp power and 340Nm torque whereas the other doing 187bhp power and 400Nm torque.

And while the Indian markets wait for these three vehicles from the Czech car manufacturer, the company is mulling over bringing its recently launched SUV, Karoq, to India, reports quoting senior officials from the company stated.

With the launch of Kodiaq and suspected launch of Karoq in India, Skoda might be looking to make its presence felt in the Indian SUV market, which it lost after discontinuation of Yeti.

