Toyota Motor's Lexus drives into India with an all hybrid portfolio: Know about model, price, features

Lexus, the luxury brand of the world's largest carmaker Toyota Motor, made its debut in India with an all hybrid portfolio starting from the price of Rs 55.27 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi). The company is targeting the environment conscious high networth individuals.

Lexus competes with the German trio - Audi, BMW & Mercedes Benz - along with Tata Motor's owned Jaguar & Land Rover and Swedish Volvo, all of which are also sold in India. The luxury market has sales of around 35,000 units-a-year.

Known for Toyota's legendary durability along with exceptional design and quality, Lexus will be retailed in four cities - Delhi, Mumbai, Bangalore and Gurugram in Haryana. The three model portfolio comprises ES300h sedan, RX 450H cross over and LX450d, the topline offroader SUV. After sales service facilities will also be available in Chandigarh, Hyderabad, Chennai and Kochi.

Elaborating on the Lexus India strategy, Senior Vice President for the brand, Akitoshi Takemura, said, "How India experiences luxury is evolving with its affluence. Lexus will be providing the Indian consumer an amazing experience through our vehicles, our service. We are excited about what we can bring to the luxury market in India, where we see opportunities mapped to the remarkable growth the country is experiencing. This is just the beginning -- we look forward to bringing more exciting products to India in the future."

The company also showcased the all-new Lexus LS, in a sneak preview at the launch. It will be available for sale from 2018 onwards. The Lexus India line-up in India reflects the signature and quality of the brand. The choice of hybrid vehicles shows a clear understanding of the Indian consumer -- the Camry from Toyota is the largest sold hybrid sedan in India. "We are aiming to be a luxury disruptor in India. We are late to enter the market, but have experienced a strong instinct for luxury in India coupled with the need for high-performing yet eco-friendly vehicles," said Vince Socco, Executive Vice President, Lexus Asia Pacific Division.

Lexus has intentionally introduced environment friendly hybrid drive technology to meet the high expectations of Indian luxury consumers. Also, safety comes as a standard with three-point seatbelts for all seats along with 10 airbags in all the models. Lexus plans to have dedicated relationship managers and 24/7 guest call centers for its customers for the imported Japanese cars. In fact, local assembly has been ruled out for the time being.

