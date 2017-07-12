Volvo brings new crossover V90 at Rs 60 lakh

Swedish carmaker, Volvo has brought its all new V90 Cross Country to India. The aim is to create an entirely new segment at the pan India price of Rs 60 lakh. The model has a radar guided active safety system.

The new car was launched at its brand new dealership, Scandia Motorcars in Delhi, Volvo's fourth facility in the NCR region and 18th in India. It's part of a strategy to take the network to 25 by end of 2017.

Speaking to Business Today, Tom von Bonsdorff, Managing Director, Volvo Auto India, said, "We have the V90 Cross Country as a remarkable off-roader with the comfort of the luxury sedan. It is designed for Indian road conditions and is in sync with the new-age luxury customer's lifestyle of seeking a weekend escape. The car is equipped with features that is unparalleled in the segment and, as part of the product strategy to provide feature-rich standard equipment, we expect V90 Cross Country to bring a healthy contribution to our portfolio."



The twin-turbo engine delivers 235 hp and 480 Nm torque coupled with an 8-Speed gearbox with paddle shifts ensuring a smooth or a sporty performance. The car comes with intuitive touch enabled infotainment system amplified by a 19-speakers Bowers & Wilkins surround music experience. The Nappa leather seats with front seats ventilated for heating/cooling, massage and seat extenders adds to the comfort quotient of the car. The V90 comes with a 210 mm unladen ground clearance taking it at par with most SUVs in the segment.

Volvo Auto India launched its India operations in 2007 with an aim to cross the 2000 sales market in 2017. "We are happy to embark assembly operations in India that will provide a level playing field and make us highly competitive for future growth," Bonsdorff added.

The company sells nine luxury models including the newly launched S90, sporty Volvo S60 sedan, all-weather Volvo S60 Polestar and Volvo V40 Volvo Cross Country for cross country adventure. The SUV range comprises of XC60, Volvo XC90 and India's first plug-in hybrid Volvo XC90 Excellence.