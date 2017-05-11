Air India boss tells staff to carry their own bags

As Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led BJP government begins crackdown on VIP culture in the country, Air India Chairman and Managing Director Ashwani Lohani has reportedly told his staff to carry their own luggage.

According to a report in Moneycontrol, the senior officers of the national carrier received a WhatsApp message from their boss to carry their own bags.

Air India is doing away with the practice of having porters carry the hand baggage of its staff, the report said.

"In line with the PM's drive towards simplicity in public life let us to begin with shun the use of porters for carrying our hand baggage that our own hands should rightfully carry," read the message from Air India Chairman and Managing Director Ashwani Lohani.

Air India has a workforce of around 25,000, more than 40 per cent of which are employed at AI-SATS, Air India's ground handling agency. The agency offers services such as baggage handling and aircraft cleaning.

Air India currently employs people who assist VIPs and airline staff. Porters carry luggage of senior ailine staff from the entry gate to the boarding point.

The report quoted an Air India official as saying, majority of the airline staff used to avail of this service. Henceforth, however, only MPs and unwell staff can ask for their bags to be carried. Lohani, too, will carry his own bags.

The move comes days after the Centre banned the practice of using red beacons atop VVIP vehicles. The decision to get rid of red beacons is aimed at removing the VIP culture from the mindset of certain people, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had said.