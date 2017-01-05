Air India's new offer starts Friday, to match Rajdhani Express fares

State-owned Air India will start selling tickets at price similar to Rajdhani train tickets from Friday.

The three-month offer will give stiff competition to the Rajdhani Express as it will be applicable on all routes of the train.

The air tickets will be offered for travel period starting from January 26 to April 30, 2017 only if they are purchased from the website, travel agents and office 20 days or more before the date of departure.

In 2016, the airline had announced similar offer between June 27 and September 30.

Under this scheme, the one-way all inclusive fare between Delhi to Mumbai will cost Rs 2,401.

Rajdhani third-tier fare for the same journey is Rs 2,595, Rs 3,860 for two tier and Rs 4,755 for a first-class ticket.



Meanwhile, earlier this week Air India chief Ashwani Lohani revealed that the airline plans to add 35 new planes this year for "consolidation and expansion" by flying to more number of international as well as domestic routes.



Emphasising that the "battle has just begun" in terms of revival, Lohani said Air India needs to be competitive in fares with attractive schemes.



"I expect almost 35 new planes to join the Air India family during 2017 and all of us need to be in full readiness to receive them, fill them and fly them," the Air India CMD said in a New Year message to the employees.



With the addition of the new aircraft, the group would have a fleet of more than 170 planes. Currently, the group has around 140 aircraft. While Air India has 106 planes, its low cost international arm Air India Express has 23 aircraft.