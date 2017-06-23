IndiGo's lean season fares start from Rs 1,015

Budget airline IndiGo is offering fares starting Rs 1,015 on select routes, says the carrier's website.

The airline is selling tickets at Rs 1015 for the Bagdogra-Guwahati Flight. For the Chennai-Bengaluru flight, the fares stands at Rs 1119, down from 1883 on June 21, 2017.

The fare for the Delhi-Jaipur flight has been cut to Rs 1,189. For the Jammu-Srinagar flight, the fare stands at just Rs 1,148.

On the Imphal-Guwahati route too, fare has been lowered to Rs 1,219.

The above fares are minimum for nearly next three months and vary accordingly on different days.

Airlines are offering big discounts on fares for the July-September season, which is a lean season.

India's passenger traffic growth accelerated to 15.3 per cent in April from a 14.6 per cent growth reported for March 2017, according to data furnished by International Air Transport Association (IATA).

However, on a year-on-year basis, April 2017 growth of 15.3 per cent was slower than 21.8 per cent reported for the corresponding month of 2016.

Till March 2017, India had topped the domestic charts for the highest growth rates for 23 months in a row.